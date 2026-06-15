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Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8500 Chip, Android 16

The global variant of Oppo Reno 16 Pro is listed as running Android 16 and is likely to ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 June 2026 09:17 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8500 Chip, Android 16

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series is already available for purchase in China

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Highlights
  • Reno 16 Pro was listed on Geekbench with model number CPH2863
  • It may be powered by the Dimensity 8550 chipset with 12GB of RAM
  • The Oppo Reno 16 series is tipped to launch in India on July 2
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The Oppo Reno 16 series appears to be inching closer to its launch. In recent weeks, the Indian and global variant standard Reno 16 has been sighted on a benchmarking site, hinting towards its debut in the aforementioned regions. Now, the purported global version of the Reno 16 Pro has appeared on the benchmarking platform as well. The listing reveals key details about the handset, including its chipset, RAM configuration, and operating system.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant on Geekbench

An unannounced Oppo smartphone carrying the model number CPH2863 has been spotted on Geekbench. While the listing does not reveal the purported handset's moniker, previous certification listings have linked this model number to the global version of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro.

According to the benchmarking platform, the handset is powered by MediaTek's MT6899 chipset. It has an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.20GHz. The SoC's architecture allegedly comprises one core clocked at 3.40GHz, three cores clocked at 3.20GHz, and four cores operating at the base 2.20GHz frequency.

However, reports suggest it could be the Dimensity 8550 instead, which has a similar architecture. The Chinese variant of the Reno 16 Pro, launched earlier this year, is also powered by the same mobile processor.

The global variant of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro could be paired with approximately 11.18GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory, along with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and is likely to ship with ColorOS 16 on top.

Benchmark scores for the Oppo handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 1,575 (single-core) and 5,889 (multi-core) points, respectively. For comparison, the standard Reno 16 with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC was listed on the benchmarking platform with 1,240 (single-core) and 3,994 (multi-core) points.

According to previous reports, the Oppo Reno 16 series could launch in India on July 2. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the handsets.

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OPPO Reno 16 Pro

OPPO Reno 16 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo, Geekbench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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