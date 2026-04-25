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Best Dolby Soundbars Under Rs 15,000 in India

Support for Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and preset sound modes is widely available in this range.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 April 2026 21:42 IST
Best Dolby Soundbars Under Rs 15,000 in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Aavante Prime 7050D is available in a single black finish

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Highlights
  • These soundbars offer 2.1 and 5.1 channel configurations
  • Many soundbars include subwoofers and rear speakers
  • Output power ranges from 160W to 800W across models
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Dolby-enabled soundbars under Rs. 15,000 in India now cover a wide range of options, with brands offering different channel configurations and feature sets. Many models in this segment come with 2.1 or 5.1 setups, often paired with subwoofers and, in some cases, rear speakers for a more complete surround experience. Support for Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and preset sound modes is widely available. Variations in output power, speaker setup, and connectivity options can make a noticeable difference in overall performance.

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D

The boAt Aavante Prime 7050D features a 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio support and a total output of 700W. It includes a wireless subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers for surround sound. The system also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

  • 5.1-channel sound system
  • 700W total output
  • Dolby Audio
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dual wireless rear satellite speakers
  • Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support
  • Multiple EQ modes (Movies, Music, News, Sports)
  • Remote control support

Best For: Movies, home theatre setup, surround sound experience

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D Price in India: Rs. 12,999

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

 

Sony HT-S20R

The Sony HT-S20R offers a 5.1-channel system with Dolby Digital support and 400W output. It includes wired rear speakers and a wired subwoofer. The system also supports Bluetooth streaming and multiple input options, including HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and analogue connections.

Key Features:

  • 5.1-channel surround sound
  • 400W total output
  • Dolby Digital 
  • Wired subwoofer
  • Wired rear speakers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, analogue input
  • Multiple sound modes (Cinema, Music, Voice, Night)
  • USB playback support

Best For: Movies, TV shows, simple surround setup

Sony HT-S20R Price in India: Rs. 19,990

Sony HT-S20R Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Sony retail stores

 

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA

The boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA comes with Dolby Atmos support and a 5.1-channel configuration with 500W output. It includes wired rear speakers and a wired subwoofer. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

  • 5.1-channel sound system
  • 500W RMS output
  • Dolby Atmos 
  • Wired subwoofer
  • Dual wired rear satellite speakers
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support
  • EQ modes (Movies, Music, News)
  • Wall-mountable design

Best For: Dolby Atmos content, movies, immersive audio

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA Price in India: Rs. 10,999

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

 

boAt Aavante 1600D

The boAt Aavante 1600D offers a 2.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio and 160W output. It includes a wired subwoofer and supports multiple connectivity options. The soundbar also features multiple EQ modes and a remote control for adjusting sound settings.

Key Features:

  • 2.1-channel sound system
  • 160W output
  • Dolby Audio 
  • Wired subwoofer
  • Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support
  • EQ modes (Music, Movies, News, 3D)
  • Remote control support
  • Wall-mountable design

Best For: Small rooms, TV audio upgrade, casual use

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D Price in India: Rs. 6,499

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

 

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro

The Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro features a 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio and a total output of 600W. It includes a wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

  • 5.1-channel sound system
  • 600W total output
  • Dolby Audio 
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Dual rear satellite speakers
  • Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support
  • LED display
  • Remote control

Best For: Movies, music, surround sound setup

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro Price in India: Rs. 12,999

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

 

Mivi Next 800

The Mivi Next 800 offers a 5.1-channel system with Dolby Audio and 800W output. It includes a subwoofer and satellite speakers for surround sound. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and coaxial inputs.

Key Features:

  • 5.1-channel sound system
  • 800W total output
  • Dolby Audio
  • Subwoofer with satellite speakers
  • Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, Coaxial support
  • Surround sound tuning (SurroundSphere)
  • Remote control

Best For: Large rooms, high volume output, immersive audio

Mivi Next 800 Price in India: Rs. 11,999

Mivi Next 800 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Mivi website

The sub-Rs. 15,000 soundbar segment has quietly grown into something worth paying attention to. What was once a compromise zone is now fielding Dolby support, virtual surround, and multi-device connectivity at price points that would have felt unrealistic a couple of years ago, and boAt is making the loudest case for that shift. The boAt Aavante Prime 7050D and boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA both deliver powerful output, immersive audio formats, and a feature set that covers most living room needs without asking you to stretch your budget to justify them. Zebronics and Mivi add enough variety to the mix that buyers with specific preferences around form factor or connectivity aren't left without options either. If you've been putting off a soundbar upgrade because the numbers never quite made sense, this segment is making that a harder excuse to hold onto.

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Further reading: Best Dolby Audio Soundbars, Best Soundbars Under Rs 15000, Best Soundbars, Boat, Sony, Zebronics, Mivi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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