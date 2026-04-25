Best Dolby Soundbars Under Rs 15,000 in India

Dolby-enabled soundbars under Rs. 15,000 in India now cover a wide range of options, with brands offering different channel configurations and feature sets. Many models in this segment come with 2.1 or 5.1 setups, often paired with subwoofers and, in some cases, rear speakers for a more complete surround experience. Support for Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and preset sound modes is widely available. Variations in output power, speaker setup, and connectivity options can make a noticeable difference in overall performance.

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D

The boAt Aavante Prime 7050D features a 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio support and a total output of 700W. It includes a wireless subwoofer and dual rear satellite speakers for surround sound. The system also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

5.1-channel sound system

700W total output

Dolby Audio

Wireless subwoofer

Dual wireless rear satellite speakers

Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support

Multiple EQ modes (Movies, Music, News, Sports)

Remote control support

Best For: Movies, home theatre setup, surround sound experience

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D Price in India: Rs. 12,999

boAt Aavante Prime 7050D Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

Sony HT-S20R

The Sony HT-S20R offers a 5.1-channel system with Dolby Digital support and 400W output. It includes wired rear speakers and a wired subwoofer. The system also supports Bluetooth streaming and multiple input options, including HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and analogue connections.

Key Features:

5.1-channel surround sound

400W total output

Dolby Digital

Wired subwoofer

Wired rear speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, analogue input

Multiple sound modes (Cinema, Music, Voice, Night)

USB playback support

Best For: Movies, TV shows, simple surround setup

Sony HT-S20R Price in India: Rs. 19,990

Sony HT-S20R Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Sony retail stores

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA

The boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA comes with Dolby Atmos support and a 5.1-channel configuration with 500W output. It includes wired rear speakers and a wired subwoofer. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

5.1-channel sound system

500W RMS output

Dolby Atmos

Wired subwoofer

Dual wired rear satellite speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support

EQ modes (Movies, Music, News)

Wall-mountable design

Best For: Dolby Atmos content, movies, immersive audio

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA Price in India: Rs. 10,999

boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

boAt Aavante 1600D

The boAt Aavante 1600D offers a 2.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio and 160W output. It includes a wired subwoofer and supports multiple connectivity options. The soundbar also features multiple EQ modes and a remote control for adjusting sound settings.

Key Features:

2.1-channel sound system

160W output

Dolby Audio

Wired subwoofer

Bluetooth v5.4 connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support

EQ modes (Music, Movies, News, 3D)

Remote control support

Wall-mountable design

Best For: Small rooms, TV audio upgrade, casual use

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D Price in India: Rs. 6,499

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, boAt website

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro

The Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro features a 5.1-channel setup with Dolby Audio and a total output of 600W. It includes a wireless subwoofer and rear satellite speakers. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX inputs.

Key Features:

5.1-channel sound system

600W total output

Dolby Audio

Wireless subwoofer

Dual rear satellite speakers

Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX support

LED display

Remote control

Best For: Movies, music, surround sound setup

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro Price in India: Rs. 12,999

Zebronics Jukebar 9510WS Pro Availability: Amazon, Flipkart

Mivi Next 800

The Mivi Next 800 offers a 5.1-channel system with Dolby Audio and 800W output. It includes a subwoofer and satellite speakers for surround sound. The soundbar also supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and coaxial inputs.

Key Features:

5.1-channel sound system

800W total output

Dolby Audio

Subwoofer with satellite speakers

Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity

HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, Coaxial support

Surround sound tuning (SurroundSphere)

Remote control

Best For: Large rooms, high volume output, immersive audio

Mivi Next 800 Price in India: Rs. 11,999

Mivi Next 800 Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Mivi website



The sub-Rs. 15,000 soundbar segment has quietly grown into something worth paying attention to. What was once a compromise zone is now fielding Dolby support, virtual surround, and multi-device connectivity at price points that would have felt unrealistic a couple of years ago, and boAt is making the loudest case for that shift. The boAt Aavante Prime 7050D and boAt Aavante Prime 5000DA both deliver powerful output, immersive audio formats, and a feature set that covers most living room needs without asking you to stretch your budget to justify them. Zebronics and Mivi add enough variety to the mix that buyers with specific preferences around form factor or connectivity aren't left without options either. If you've been putting off a soundbar upgrade because the numbers never quite made sense, this segment is making that a harder excuse to hold onto.