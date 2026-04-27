Samsung is said to be nearing the end of its long-running One UI 8.5 beta cycle, following months of testing. According to a report, the stable update for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could begin rolling out as early as this week. It is expected to be made available in select markets before expanding globally. The development builds upon the rollout of the One UI 8.5 beta update for Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and select other models last month.

Citing multiple leaks, SammyGuru reports that the stable One UI 8.5 update is expected to roll out in South Korea by April 30, as revealed by Samsung customer support. Meanwhile, global markets such as India and the US are likely to follow around May 4. The timeline is said to align with Samsung's phased rollout strategy, although the brand has yet to officially confirm any details.

The One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been ongoing for several months and has become one of Samsung's longest beta cycles to date. Typically, the South Korean tech conglomerate releases around seven or eight beta builds before moving to a stable version. Based on the previous trends, this cycle has already reached Beta 10 in some regions, while others are in Beta 9.

Last month, Samsung also expanded the One UI 8.5 beta programme to include more models, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select markets, including the UK, India, Korea and the US. Apart from this, the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 tablet in these regions are also getting the update.

To participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme, users must enrol their devices using the Samsung Members app. Eligible users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the installation process.