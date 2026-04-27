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Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Likely to Begin Receiving Stable One UI 8.5 Update Soon: Report

To participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme, users need to enrol through the Samsung Members app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Likely to Begin Receiving Stable One UI 8.5 Update Soon: Report

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series runs on One UI 8.5 out of the box

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Highlights
  • The One UI 8.5 stable update is expected for Galaxy S25 series this week
  • The stable rollout for South Korea is projected to begin on April 30
  • Global markets may receive the update around May 4
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Samsung is said to be nearing the end of its long-running One UI 8.5 beta cycle, following months of testing. According to a report, the stable update for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could begin rolling out as early as this week. It is expected to be made available in select markets before expanding globally. The development builds upon the rollout of the One UI 8.5 beta update for Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and select other models last month.

One UI 8.5 Stable Update Timeline (Expected)

Citing multiple leaks, SammyGuru reports that the stable One UI 8.5 update is expected to roll out in South Korea by April 30, as revealed by Samsung customer support. Meanwhile, global markets such as India and the US are likely to follow around May 4. The timeline is said to align with Samsung's phased rollout strategy, although the brand has yet to officially confirm any details.

The One UI 8.5 beta programme for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra has been ongoing for several months and has become one of Samsung's longest beta cycles to date. Typically, the South Korean tech conglomerate releases around seven or eight beta builds before moving to a stable version. Based on the previous trends, this cycle has already reached Beta 10 in some regions, while others are in Beta 9.

Last month, Samsung also expanded the One UI 8.5 beta programme to include more models, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in select markets, including the UK, India, Korea and the US. Apart from this, the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 tablet in these regions are also getting the update.

To participate in the One UI 8.5 Beta programme, users must enrol their devices using the Samsung Members app. Eligible users can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for the latest update. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the installation process.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
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Further reading: One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Beta, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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