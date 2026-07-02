Party speakers are increasingly becoming a popular choice for house parties, outdoor gatherings, karaoke sessions, and even casual weekend get-togethers. For small outdoor parties, a range of 50-500W is ideal for higher output and deeper bass. Some models, like the boAt PartyPal 600 with 220W boAt Signature Sound setup have dynamic lighting effects to help create a lively atmosphere. You can get a good, feature-packed party speaker under Rs. 20,000, which makes the market highly competitive. So, if buying a party speaker is on your wishlist, then the Amazon Prime Day is a good avenue to do so, with deals across a range of audio products.

Best Party Speakers You Can Buy in India This Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale

Rank Product Name Key Specs Price Availability Best For 1 boAt PartyPal 600 220W output, 7-hour battery, wireless mic included, RGB lights, TWS, IPX4 Rs. 18,994 Amazon Large home parties and outdoor gatherings 2 Zebronics Thump 700 120W output, 9-hour battery, dual wireless mics, guitar input, RGB lights, TWS Rs. 9,999 Amazon Karaoke nights and budget-conscious buyers 3 Philips TAX4910/94 120W output, 10-hour battery, dual mic input, RGB lights, TWS, remote included Rs. 9,999 Amazon Long sessions and multi-device setups 4 JBL PartyBox Encore 2 JBL Pro Sound, 15-hour battery, wireless mic, Auracast, multi-speaker support, IPX4 Rs. 26,999 Amazon Premium sound and multi-room setups 5 Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime 200W output, 6-hour battery, wireless karaoke mic, dual 8-inch subwoofer, TWS Rs. 12,559 Amazon Deep bass lovers and karaoke performers

boAt PartyPal 600

The boAt PartyPal 600 features a 220W boAt Signature Sound setup that is claimed to deliver room-filling audio with enhanced bass response. The party speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity along with AUX, USB, and TF card playback. It also comes bundled with a wireless microphone. Other notable features include RGB lighting effects, multiple EQ modes, TWS pairing for stereo playback, and a claimed battery life of up to 11 hours. The PartyPal 600 is IPX4-rated for splash resistance.

boAt PartyPal 600 Key Specifications

220W Signature Sound

Dual dynamic drivers

Up to 7 hours playback

Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, TF Card

Wireless microphone included

RGB Dynamic LED lighting

TWS pairing support

IPX4 splash resistance

boAt PartyPal 600 Price in India

The boAt PartyPal 600 is priced in India at Rs. 19,900.

Zebronics Thump 700

The Zebronics Thump 700 offers 120W RMS output with multiple playback options, integrated RGB lighting, FM radio support, and TWS connectivity for pairing two speakers. It features dual drivers, which are claimed to deliver deep bass. A built-in handle also makes it easier to carry for outdoor events. Zebronics claims battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge.

Zebronics Thump 700 Key Specifications

120W RMS output

Dual drivers with deep bass

Up to 9 hours battery

Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, TF Card

Wired microphone support

RGB party lights

TWS connectivity

Carry handle

Zebronics Thump 700 Price in India

The Zebronics Thump 700 is currently available for Rs. 9,999.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 is among the most premium options in the party speaker segment, although it is expensive, too. It combines JBL's signature tuning with the bass boost feature for punchy bass. The speaker also offers RGB lighting and is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of playback. It also ships with a wireless microphone. There is Auracast support, which allows multiple compatible speakers to be paired together for a larger audio setup.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Key Specifications

JBL Pro Sound

Dynamic Bass Boost

Up to 15 hours playback

Bluetooth 5.4, USB

Wireless microphone included

Aura lighting effects

Auracast multi-speaker support

IPX4 splash resistance

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Price in India

The price of the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 in India currently is Rs. 24,999.

Philips TAX4910/94

The Philips TAX4910/94 is equipped with dual woofers and delivers up to 180W of output. It supports Bluetooth audio streaming along with USB and AUX playback. There is also a dedicated microphone and guitar inputs, enabling karaoke and live music sessions. The speaker includes built-in party lighting effects and a telescopic handle with integrated wheels. Philips claims the battery can provide up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge.

Philips TAX4910/94 Key Specifications

180W sound output

Dual woofers

Up to 14 hours playback

Bluetooth, USB, AUX

Dual microphone inputs

Dynamic lighting effects

Guitar input

Built-in wheels

Philips TAX4910/94 Price in India

The Philips TAX4910/94 is available for Rs. 9,999.

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime

The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime offers 200W sound output through its dual subwoofer setup. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside USB, AUX, and TF card playback. The party speaker also includes TWS pairing for connecting to another compatible speaker. There is RGB lighting to complement music playback, along with wireless microphone support. The company claims the built-in battery can deliver up to six hours of playback.

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime Key Specifications

200W sound output

Dual subwoofer design

Up to 6 hours playback

Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, TF card

Wireless microphone support

RGB lighting

TWS pairing

Carry handle

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime Price in India

The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime is currently priced at Rs. 12,599.

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