Looking for a powerful party speaker under Rs. 20,000 in India? These Prime Day picks could be worth considering.
Photo Credit: Boat
Party speakers are increasingly becoming a popular choice for house parties, outdoor gatherings, karaoke sessions, and even casual weekend get-togethers. For small outdoor parties, a range of 50-500W is ideal for higher output and deeper bass. Some models, like the boAt PartyPal 600 with 220W boAt Signature Sound setup have dynamic lighting effects to help create a lively atmosphere. You can get a good, feature-packed party speaker under Rs. 20,000, which makes the market highly competitive. So, if buying a party speaker is on your wishlist, then the Amazon Prime Day is a good avenue to do so, with deals across a range of audio products.
|Rank
|Product Name
|Key Specs
|Price
|Availability
|Best For
|1
|boAt PartyPal 600
|220W output, 7-hour battery, wireless mic included, RGB lights, TWS, IPX4
|Rs. 18,994
|Amazon
|Large home parties and outdoor gatherings
|2
|Zebronics Thump 700
|120W output, 9-hour battery, dual wireless mics, guitar input, RGB lights, TWS
|Rs. 9,999
|Amazon
|Karaoke nights and budget-conscious buyers
|3
|Philips TAX4910/94
|120W output, 10-hour battery, dual mic input, RGB lights, TWS, remote included
|Rs. 9,999
|Amazon
|Long sessions and multi-device setups
|4
|JBL PartyBox Encore 2
|JBL Pro Sound, 15-hour battery, wireless mic, Auracast, multi-speaker support, IPX4
|Rs. 26,999
|Amazon
|Premium sound and multi-room setups
|5
|Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime
|200W output, 6-hour battery, wireless karaoke mic, dual 8-inch subwoofer, TWS
|Rs. 12,559
|Amazon
|Deep bass lovers and karaoke performers
The boAt PartyPal 600 features a 220W boAt Signature Sound setup that is claimed to deliver room-filling audio with enhanced bass response. The party speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity along with AUX, USB, and TF card playback. It also comes bundled with a wireless microphone. Other notable features include RGB lighting effects, multiple EQ modes, TWS pairing for stereo playback, and a claimed battery life of up to 11 hours. The PartyPal 600 is IPX4-rated for splash resistance.
The boAt PartyPal 600 is priced in India at Rs. 19,900.
The Zebronics Thump 700 offers 120W RMS output with multiple playback options, integrated RGB lighting, FM radio support, and TWS connectivity for pairing two speakers. It features dual drivers, which are claimed to deliver deep bass. A built-in handle also makes it easier to carry for outdoor events. Zebronics claims battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge.
The Zebronics Thump 700 is currently available for Rs. 9,999.
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 is among the most premium options in the party speaker segment, although it is expensive, too. It combines JBL's signature tuning with the bass boost feature for punchy bass. The speaker also offers RGB lighting and is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of playback. It also ships with a wireless microphone. There is Auracast support, which allows multiple compatible speakers to be paired together for a larger audio setup.
The price of the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 in India currently is Rs. 24,999.
The Philips TAX4910/94 is equipped with dual woofers and delivers up to 180W of output. It supports Bluetooth audio streaming along with USB and AUX playback. There is also a dedicated microphone and guitar inputs, enabling karaoke and live music sessions. The speaker includes built-in party lighting effects and a telescopic handle with integrated wheels. Philips claims the battery can provide up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge.
The Philips TAX4910/94 is available for Rs. 9,999.
The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime offers 200W sound output through its dual subwoofer setup. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside USB, AUX, and TF card playback. The party speaker also includes TWS pairing for connecting to another compatible speaker. There is RGB lighting to complement music playback, along with wireless microphone support. The company claims the built-in battery can deliver up to six hours of playback.
The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime is currently priced at Rs. 12,599.
The boAt PartyPal 600 appears to be one of the most balanced packages with powerful sound, a wireless microphone, RGB lighting, and IPX4 splash resistance.
Among these models, the boAt PartyPal 600 delivers up to 220W output, making it one of the loudest options under Rs. 20,000.
The boAt PartyPal 600 and JBL PartyBox Encore 2 both include wireless microphones, making them excellent choices for karaoke.
The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 offers up to 15 hours of playback, while the Philips TAX4910/94 follows closely with up to 14 hours.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement