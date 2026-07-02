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  • Best Party Speakers Under Rs 20,000 in India This Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: boAt PartyPal 600, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, and More

Best Party Speakers Under Rs 20,000 in India This Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: boAt PartyPal 600, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, and More

Looking for a powerful party speaker under Rs. 20,000 in India? These Prime Day picks could be worth considering.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 July 2026 15:43 IST
Best Party Speakers Under Rs 20,000 in India This Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale: boAt PartyPal 600, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, and More

Photo Credit: Boat

boAt PartyPal 600 comes with dynamic lighting effects

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Highlights
  • The boAt PartyPal 600 tops our party speaker recommendations
  • JBL PartyBox Encore 2 targets premium audio enthusiasts
  • Zebronics Thump 700 delivers solid value for karaoke lovers
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Party speakers are increasingly becoming a popular choice for house parties, outdoor gatherings, karaoke sessions, and even casual weekend get-togethers. For small outdoor parties, a range of 50-500W is ideal for higher output and deeper bass. Some models, like the boAt PartyPal 600 with 220W boAt Signature Sound setup have dynamic lighting effects to help create a lively atmosphere. You can get a good, feature-packed party speaker under Rs. 20,000, which makes the market highly competitive. So, if buying a party speaker is on your wishlist, then the Amazon Prime Day is a good avenue to do so, with deals across a range of audio products.

Best Party Speakers You Can Buy in India This Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale

Rank Product Name Key Specs Price Availability Best For
1 boAt PartyPal 600 220W output, 7-hour battery, wireless mic included, RGB lights, TWS, IPX4 Rs. 18,994 Amazon Large home parties and outdoor gatherings
2 Zebronics Thump 700 120W output, 9-hour battery, dual wireless mics, guitar input, RGB lights, TWS Rs. 9,999 Amazon Karaoke nights and budget-conscious buyers
3 Philips TAX4910/94 120W output, 10-hour battery, dual mic input, RGB lights, TWS, remote included Rs. 9,999 Amazon Long sessions and multi-device setups
4 JBL PartyBox Encore 2 JBL Pro Sound, 15-hour battery, wireless mic, Auracast, multi-speaker support, IPX4 Rs. 26,999 Amazon Premium sound and multi-room setups
5 Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime 200W output, 6-hour battery, wireless karaoke mic, dual 8-inch subwoofer, TWS Rs. 12,559 Amazon Deep bass lovers and karaoke performers

boAt PartyPal 600

The boAt PartyPal 600 features a 220W boAt Signature Sound setup that is claimed to deliver room-filling audio with enhanced bass response. The party speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity along with AUX, USB, and TF card playback. It also comes bundled with a wireless microphone. Other notable features include RGB lighting effects, multiple EQ modes, TWS pairing for stereo playback, and a claimed battery life of up to 11 hours. The PartyPal 600 is IPX4-rated for splash resistance.

boAt PartyPal 600 Key Specifications

  • 220W Signature Sound
  • Dual dynamic drivers
  • Up to 7 hours playback
  • Bluetooth v5.3, USB, AUX, TF Card
  • Wireless microphone included
  • RGB Dynamic LED lighting
  • TWS pairing support
  • IPX4 splash resistance

boAt PartyPal 600 Price in India

The boAt PartyPal 600 is priced in India at Rs. 19,900.

Zebronics Thump 700

The Zebronics Thump 700 offers 120W RMS output with multiple playback options, integrated RGB lighting, FM radio support, and TWS connectivity for pairing two speakers. It features dual drivers, which are claimed to deliver deep bass. A built-in handle also makes it easier to carry for outdoor events. Zebronics claims battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge.

Zebronics Thump 700 Key Specifications

  • 120W RMS output
  • Dual drivers with deep bass
  • Up to 9 hours battery
  • Bluetooth, USB, AUX, FM, TF Card
  • Wired microphone support
  • RGB party lights
  • TWS connectivity
  • Carry handle

Zebronics Thump 700 Price in India

The Zebronics Thump 700 is currently available for Rs. 9,999.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 is among the most premium options in the party speaker segment, although it is expensive, too. It combines JBL's signature tuning with the bass boost feature for punchy bass. The speaker also offers RGB lighting and is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of playback. It also ships with a wireless microphone. There is Auracast support, which allows multiple compatible speakers to be paired together for a larger audio setup.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Key Specifications

  • JBL Pro Sound
  • Dynamic Bass Boost
  • Up to 15 hours playback
  • Bluetooth 5.4, USB
  • Wireless microphone included
  • Aura lighting effects
  • Auracast multi-speaker support
  • IPX4 splash resistance

JBL PartyBox Encore 2 Price in India

The price of the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 in India currently is Rs. 24,999.

Philips TAX4910/94

The Philips TAX4910/94 is equipped with dual woofers and delivers up to 180W of output. It supports Bluetooth audio streaming along with USB and AUX playback. There is also a dedicated microphone and guitar inputs, enabling karaoke and live music sessions. The speaker includes built-in party lighting effects and a telescopic handle with integrated wheels. Philips claims the battery can provide up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge.

Philips TAX4910/94 Key Specifications

  • 180W sound output
  • Dual woofers
  • Up to 14 hours playback
  • Bluetooth, USB, AUX
  • Dual microphone inputs
  • Dynamic lighting effects
  • Guitar input
  • Built-in wheels

Philips TAX4910/94 Price in India

The Philips TAX4910/94 is available for Rs. 9,999.

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime

The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime offers 200W sound output through its dual subwoofer setup. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity alongside USB, AUX, and TF card playback. The party speaker also includes TWS pairing for connecting to another compatible speaker. There is RGB lighting to complement music playback, along with wireless microphone support. The company claims the built-in battery can deliver up to six hours of playback.

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime Key Specifications

  • 200W sound output
  • Dual subwoofer design
  • Up to 6 hours playback
  • Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, TF card
  • Wireless microphone support
  • RGB lighting
  • TWS pairing
  • Carry handle

Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime Price in India

The Portronics Iron Beats 5 Prime is currently priced at Rs. 12,599.

FAQs

1. Which is the best party speaker under Rs. 20,000 during Amazon Prime Day?

The boAt PartyPal 600 appears to be one of the most balanced packages with powerful sound, a wireless microphone, RGB lighting, and IPX4 splash resistance.

2. Which party speaker offers the loudest sound?

Among these models, the boAt PartyPal 600 delivers up to 220W output, making it one of the loudest options under Rs. 20,000.

3. Which party speaker is best for karaoke?

The boAt PartyPal 600 and JBL PartyBox Encore 2 both include wireless microphones, making them excellent choices for karaoke.

4. Which party speaker has the best battery life?

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 offers up to 15 hours of playback, while the Philips TAX4910/94 follows closely with up to 14 hours.

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Further reading: Best Party Speakers Under Rs 20000 in India, Best Party Speakers in India, Best Party Speakers, Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, boAt, Zebronics, Philips, JBL, Portronics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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