Technology News
English Edition

Best Gaming Phones in India for Cloud Gaming: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iQOO 15, More

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 August 2026 10:00 IST
Best Gaming Phones in India for Cloud Gaming: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iQOO 15, More

Realme GT 8 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Here we have listed some of the best phones available for cloud gaming
  • Cloud gaming lets users stream games directly to their devices
  • 5G or a good Wi-Fi connection is important for cloud gaming
Advertisement

In recent years, the Indian smartphone market has seen the arrival of many capable, gaming-centric smartphones with strong processors, high refresh-rate displays, and longer battery life. The gaming-focused models launched by companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and Realme support cloud gaming in India by offering the latest connectivity options and fast wired charging support. Cloud gaming allows users to stream games instead of downloading them on the device.

Here, we have covered some of the best smartphones currently available in India, suitable for cloud gaming. Our picks include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iQOO 15 and more. 

VoltSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung's latest non-foldable flagship, Galaxy S26 Ultra, is a solid option for a gaming-oriented purchase. It has all the latest connectivity options and 5G support in India. Another highlight is the 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset also supports game sessions. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra offers different AI features. It has a quad-camera unit, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor. The camera unit also has a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 12-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
  • Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are retailing for Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. You can buy it in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 is another flagship with a bright display and fast wired charging, suitable for cloud gaming in India. It sports a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate for running titles. The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. You will get a 7,000mAh battery in this phone with support for 100W wired fast charging.

iqoo 15 review ndtv os

The iQOO 15 carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. This phone has IP68 + IP69 for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
  • Battery: 7,000mAh

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 costs Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version costs Rs. 79,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro is another pick for the best phone for cloud gaming in India, thanks to its 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On the rear, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh GR-tuned camera setup including a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This phone offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ screen, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage
  • Rear Camera: 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Battery: 7,000mAh

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 72,999 in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. You can buy it in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

realme gt 8 pro software widgets gadgets 360

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R offers flagship-grade features at a relatively lower price. It has a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

You will get up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage in the OnePlus 15. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings and has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED,165Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1
  • Camera: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,400mAh

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 52,999. It is released in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 is the best budget option available in the country for cloud gaming. It's got a high refresh rate display for gaming and a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. It FEATURES A 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

On the back, the Redmi Turbo 5 has a dual rear camera system featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. This model has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated build.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K, 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Battery: 7,540mAh 

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is available in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

FAQs 

Can I use cloud gaming on a smartphone in India?

Yes, smartphones can be used for cloud gaming in India. You need a stable internet connection.

Do you need a flagship smartphone for cloud gaming?

Not necessarily. A capable display, a bigger battery and a reliable network connection are required for cloud gaming.

What are the major challenges of cloud gaming on smartphones in India?

Network stability, latency, and data usage.

Which affordable handset is suitable for cloud gaming in India?

Redmi Turbo 5, which is priced at Rs. 37,999, is a budget option available in the country for cloud gaming.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 10MP telephoto cameras, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, backed by a 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and comes with a 6.9-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in 4 colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched on February 25, 2026
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15, Cloud Gaming
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CD Projekt Red Confirms Layoffs at Project Sirius Witcher Multiplayer Spinoff
Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 4 With Liquid Glass-Inspired UI, Super AI Assistant 2.0: Eligible Devices, New Features

Related Stories

Best Gaming Phones in India for Cloud Gaming: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iQOO 15, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Max vs Realme 16x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Which One Is Better?
  2. Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India, Features Compared
  3. Best Phones for Cloud Gaming in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Unveils Ultrafast Mode for GPT-5.6 Sol, Promises Up to 14x Faster Processing
  2. Samsung's First New Over-Ear Headphones Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App; May Launch Next Year
  3. Leak Suggests Grand Theft Auto 6's Extended Look on Netflix Could Have 3 Episodes
  4. iQOO 16 Could Get a 165Hz Display, Major Camera Design Overhaul, Tipster Claims
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Expected Launch Next Month
  6. Pova AI Buds Pro Launched in India With AI-Powered Real-Time Translation, 48dB Hybrid ANC: Price, Specifications
  7. Google's New Tap to Send Feature Brings an AirDrop-Like Experience to Pixel Phones
  8. iQOO Buds India Launch Set for August 20, Design and Amazon Availability Teased
  9. iQOO 15, iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Redmi Turbo 5 Prices in India Hiked As the RAM Crisis Persists
  10. Google Pixel 11 Pro EPREL Listing Shows Lower Drop Resistance Compared to Other Pixel 11 Siblings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »