In recent years, the Indian smartphone market has seen the arrival of many capable, gaming-centric smartphones with strong processors, high refresh-rate displays, and longer battery life. The gaming-focused models launched by companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO and Realme support cloud gaming in India by offering the latest connectivity options and fast wired charging support. Cloud gaming allows users to stream games instead of downloading them on the device.

Here, we have covered some of the best smartphones currently available in India, suitable for cloud gaming. Our picks include the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iQOO 15 and more.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung's latest non-foldable flagship, Galaxy S26 Ultra, is a solid option for a gaming-oriented purchase. It has all the latest connectivity options and 5G support in India. Another highlight is the 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset also supports game sessions. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra offers different AI features. It has a quad-camera unit, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor. The camera unit also has a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 12-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra costs Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are retailing for Rs. 1,59,999 and Rs. 1,89,999, respectively. You can buy it in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 is another flagship with a bright display and fast wired charging, suitable for cloud gaming in India. It sports a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate for running titles. The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. You will get a 7,000mAh battery in this phone with support for 100W wired fast charging.

The iQOO 15 carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. This phone has IP68 + IP69 for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Battery: 7,000mAh

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 costs Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version costs Rs. 79,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro is another pick for the best phone for cloud gaming in India, thanks to its 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On the rear, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh GR-tuned camera setup including a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This phone offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ screen, 144Hz refresh rate

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Battery: 7,000mAh

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 72,999 in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. You can buy it in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R offers flagship-grade features at a relatively lower price. It has a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

You will get up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage in the OnePlus 15. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings and has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED,165Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1

Camera: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The 512GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 52,999. It is released in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 is the best budget option available in the country for cloud gaming. It's got a high refresh rate display for gaming and a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. It FEATURES A 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

On the back, the Redmi Turbo 5 has a dual rear camera system featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. This model has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated build.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K, 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera

Battery: 7,540mAh

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is available in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

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