Best Wi-Fi Laser Printers for Small Offices: Wireless Printing Without the Cable Clutter

The demand for printers in small businesses and coworking spaces has increased significantly in the last few years, driven by the rise of digital marketing, hybrid and remote work culture and online businesses. A reliable printer is a primary investment for people who are setting up a small business or retail shop. Different types of printers are available now in the market from top brands, but the Wi-Fi-enabled printers have gained popularity recently as they offer more convenience and flexibility than traditional models. These models let users print documents directly from their smartphones, tablets or laptops. A single printer can be used by all employees over a shared network, which saves costs and effort.

Companies like HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson are selling a vast range of wireless laser printers equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing features in India. Here we have listed the Wi-Fi printers currently available in the market. All these models support mobile printing solutions and are compatible with companion apps.

HP Laser MFP 1188w

First on our list is HP's Laser MFP 1188w wireless printer, which offers both Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. It is a multifunction printer combined with print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities in a single device. You can get up to 21ppm printing speed in this model. It features an HP Black Contractual Original Laser Toner Cartridge with up to 1500-page yield.

The HP Laser MFP 1188w has a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.HP is offering a one-year warranty for this printer. It flaunts a two-line LCD panel housing an LED indicator. The display has 12 control panel buttons that let you navigate. It supports different media sizes, including A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), Oficio, DL envelopes, among others.

HP Laser MFP 1188w Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 1188w is currently priced at Rs. 18,999. It can be purchased through Amazon in a White shade.

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw is another all-in-one wireless printer available in India with Wi-Fi connectivity. This model also offers USB 2.0, Ethernet and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity for your office and home printing needs. It is designed for printing, scanning and copying functions and includes HP's Black Original LaserJet Tank Imaging Drum, which is rated to deliver a toner yield of up to 5,000 pages. This model also comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.

You will get a print at speeds of up to 22 pages per minute in this HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw. It supports automatic duplex printing and features a 40-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF). This model supports a wide range of media sizes, including A4, A5, A6, B5, B6, and various envelope formats. Further, it has a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray. It boasts an LCD panel with two indicator lights and a control panel with 10 buttons.

HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw Price in India

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw costs Rs. 22,999. This model is currently available for purchase on Amazon in a White Grey colour option.

HP Color Laser 178nw

The HP Color Laser 178nw is another perfect model for users who need a wireless printer with printing, scanning and copying functions. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet and high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity options. This all-in-one colour laser printer allows users to connect smartphones and tablets directly to the printer. It works with the HP Smart app as well,

You will get a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray in the HP Color Laser 178nw. It is advertised to offer a monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages.

HP Color Laser 178nw Price in India

The HP Color Laser 178nw is priced at Rs. 36,999. It is available on Amazon in a White shade.

Brother DCP-L2640DW

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is another solid option suitable for small offices. It offers wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Beyond printing, this printer can handle different functions like scanning and copying. It offers print speeds of up to 34 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing.

The Brother DCP-L2640DW features 256MB of memory. It is compatible with different operating systems like Windows, macOS and Linux. It has a 250-sheet paper tray, and the printer offers a maximum monochrome resolution of up to 1200 x 1200dpi. Like other models in this list, it supports different media types and works with Brother's TN-2570XL toner cartridge.

Brother DCP-L2640DW Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2640DW is right now listed for Rs. 25,309 on Amazon. It is offered in a Grey colour option.

Epson EcoTank L3252

Epson's EcoTank L3252 is another Wi-Fi-enabled printer with wireless connectivity features. This printer can be connected wirelessly to multiple devices, and you can use the Epson Smart Panel app for quick printing, scanning and copying directly from mobile devices. It uses Epson's in-house Heat-Free Technology. It offers colour printing and is equipped with refillable ink tanks using cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks.

You can avail a maximum print resolution of 5760 x 1440dpi with the Epson EcoTank L3252. The print speed of this model is up to 33 pages per minute in black and white and up to 15 pages per minute in colour. It has a flatbed scanner. The printer features an LCD panel, and it weighs around 5.6kg.

Epson EcoTank L3252 Price in India

Epson EcoTank L3252 is currently up for sale on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 14,499. You can buy it in a Black shade.