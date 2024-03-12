Technology News
Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report

Apple could reportedly bring a new ‘hearing aid mode’ to AirPods Pro with the iOS 18 update.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

The new Apple devices can launch at the end of March or in April, as per the report

Highlights
  • Apple might reportedly introduce a 12.9-inch iPad Air model
  • The new iPad Pro models are said to run on the M3 chipset
  • A new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard could also be unveiled
Apple is again rumoured to launch new devices and this time the focus is on iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Last week, a report highlighted that the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce new devices, and shortly after, it launched new MacBook Air models. Now the same source has said that Apple's M3 chipset-powered iPad Pro models and M2-powered iPad Air models will arrive by the end of March or the beginning of April. Alongside, a new Apple Pencil and a refreshed Magic Keyboard can also be unveiled.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reiterated his earlier shared information in his Power On newsletter and said, “Apple is preparing to launch revamped iPad Pros, new iPad Airs (including a 12.9-inch version), a Magic Keyboard and upgraded Apple Pencil. Look for that new hardware around the end of March or in April, as that's when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go.”

As per reports, Apple could introduce two new iPad Pro models with significant upgrades in the March-April window. The new tablets might be equipped with the M3 chipset and feature new OLED displays in a slimmer body. Additionally, a revamped rear camera module, a landscape-oriented front camera, and support for MagSafe wireless charging could also be added. If the reports are to be believed, this would mark the first time in five years that the iPad Pro is getting such a major upgrade.

Two new iPad Air models are also expected to debut in the same window. These are reported to be powered by the M2 chipset and include a landscape-oriented front camera. The biggest highlight is rumoured to be Apple's first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air model. Apart from these, a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and a new Apple Pencil are also expected to be introduced.

Gurman also hinted that the AirPods Pro could also get a new feature, but it will arrive later this year. As per the report, a new ‘hearing aid mode' will be added alongside the iOS 18 update. While details about this mode are not known yet, the name suggests it could be an accessibility feature that will help people with impaired hearing.

