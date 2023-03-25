Technology News
  AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming Chi Kuo

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

A reference to new model numbers for AirPods and a charging case were spotted on the upcoming iOS 16.4 update.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2023 16:06 IST
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) were launched by the company in September 2022

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are equipped with a Lightning port
  • Apple's AirPods Pro (Gen 2) could soon be available in a new model
  • The firm is rumoured to launch the iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C port

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — the company's successor to the first generation AirPods Pro that were launched in 2019 — could be released as a new model with a USB Type-C port later this year. According to information shared by an industry analyst, the Cupertino company could be working on a new AirPods Pro model that features a USB Type-C charging port, unlike the current model that features the company's proprietary Lightning port. Apple is also rumoured to launch its next generation of smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup equipped with USB Type-C ports.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has previously leaked details of several Apple products, states that Apple plans to launch a new version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C port. Kuo was responding via a quote tweet to a tipster who claimed that iOS 16.4 contained references to new AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods case that bears the model number A2968.

 If the analyst's prediction is accurate, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) that were launched in September 2022 alongside the iPhone 14 series of smartphones, could be available in a new model with a USB Type-C port later this year. Kuo states that the new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) model could enter mass production by the second or third quarter of this year.

This is not the first Apple product to switch the Lightning port in favour of a USB Type-C port — the company has already equipped recent iPad models with support for a modern USB connector, just like the Siri Remote for the Apple TV. According to rumours, the company is also likely to equip its iPhone 15 models with USB Type-C ports when they debut later this year.

The Cupertino company has previously refreshed its first generation AirPods Pro model in the past with a MagSafe compatible charging case, but customers had to purchase a new pair of AirPods Pro — and not just the charging case. There's no word on whether Apple also plans on updating other accessories, such as the AirPods (3rd Gen) and AirPods Max, with USB Type-C ports.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch on April 4: All Details
Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  Nothing Ear 2 Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale
  AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port May Launch by Q3 2023: Kuo
  OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Details
  Samsung Tipped to Launch a Phone With a Tri-Fold Display This Year
  Microsoft Issues This Threat Over Rival Search Engines' AI Chatbots
  Paytm Unveils Upgraded Payments Platform Using Fully Indigenous Technology
  Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAH Battery Launched
  Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With 5,000mAh Batteries, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched: Specifications
  Jio Installs 1 Lakh Towers to Expedite 5G Rollout in India, Department of Telecom Data Shows
  AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) With USB Type-C Port to Launch by Q3 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch on April 4: All Details
  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Not in Development, Phone With Tri-Fold Display May Debut, Tipster Claims
  US Justice Department's Antitrust Case Against Google's Advertising Practices Gets Fast-Paced Schedule
  Gordon Moore, Intel Co-Founder and Coiner of Moore's Law, Dies at 94
  Microsoft Said to Threaten to Restrict Rival Search Engines' Data Access Over AI Chat Products
  Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale in India for the First Time During Pre-Launch Sale: Check Price
  Paytm Announces Upgraded Payments Platform Backed by Fully Indigenous Technology
