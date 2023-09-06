Technology News
  Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers

Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers

Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones come in Stylish Black and Youth White colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 17:30 IST
Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T300 earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,299

Highlights
  • Realme Buds T300 earphones feature 360 spatial audio effect
  • The earphones offer 50ms ultra low latency
  • Realme Buds T300 come with 12.4mm dynamic bass driver

Realme Buds T300 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India alongside the new Realme Narzo 60x 5G smartphone. The new TWS earbuds from the Chinese brand are priced under Rs. 2,500. They are claimed to offer a total of up to 40 hours of battery life with the case, whereas a 10-minute charge is said to provide up to seven hours of playback time. The earphones from Realme support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are available in two colour options.

Realme Buds T300 price, availability

The Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones have been launched in India at a price of Rs. 2,299. They are currently listed on Realme's online store. The TWS earphones are available in two colour options namely Stylish Black and Youth White.

Realme Buds T300 specifications, features

Realme's Buds T300 earphones come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers with titanized diaphragm and HTW wire coil. The earphones offer 360 spatial audio effects when used with the Realme app. They also offer a 50ms ultra-low latency and up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds T300 comes equipped with four microphones.

The Realme Buds T300's charging case features a 460mAh battery while the earphones are equipped with a 43mAh battery each. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, whereas they can offer up to seven hours of music playback time and four hours of phone calls on a single charge without the charging case. The Realme Buds T300 are also said to provide up to seven hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of quick charging.

Other features of the Realme Buds T300 TWS include an IP55 dust and waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and simple touch controls for answering/hangup calls, changing track, pairing as well and switching between noise control and transparency mode. The charging case features a USB Type-C port. The earpieces each weigh 4.1 grams. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: Realme Buds T300, Realme, Realme Buds T300 price in india, Realme Buds T300 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers
Comment
