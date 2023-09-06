Realme Buds T300 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India alongside the new Realme Narzo 60x 5G smartphone. The new TWS earbuds from the Chinese brand are priced under Rs. 2,500. They are claimed to offer a total of up to 40 hours of battery life with the case, whereas a 10-minute charge is said to provide up to seven hours of playback time. The earphones from Realme support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are available in two colour options.

Realme Buds T300 price, availability

The Realme Buds T300 TWS earphones have been launched in India at a price of Rs. 2,299. They are currently listed on Realme's online store. The TWS earphones are available in two colour options namely Stylish Black and Youth White.

Realme Buds T300 specifications, features

Realme's Buds T300 earphones come equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers with titanized diaphragm and HTW wire coil. The earphones offer 360 spatial audio effects when used with the Realme app. They also offer a 50ms ultra-low latency and up to 30dB active noise cancellation. The Realme Buds T300 comes equipped with four microphones.

The Realme Buds T300's charging case features a 460mAh battery while the earphones are equipped with a 43mAh battery each. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, whereas they can offer up to seven hours of music playback time and four hours of phone calls on a single charge without the charging case. The Realme Buds T300 are also said to provide up to seven hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of quick charging.

Other features of the Realme Buds T300 TWS include an IP55 dust and waterproof rating, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support, and simple touch controls for answering/hangup calls, changing track, pairing as well and switching between noise control and transparency mode. The charging case features a USB Type-C port. The earpieces each weigh 4.1 grams.

