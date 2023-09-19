Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max GPU performance in some tests reportedly exceeds Apple's claims made during its presentation on September 12.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 15:51 IST
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models were launched by the company on September 12

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max run on Apple's new A17 Pro chip
  • The 3nm chipset is claimed to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor
  • The iPhone 15 Pro A17 chip benchmarks appear to confirm Apple's claims

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max benchmarks have revealed the improvements in GPU performance on both of Apple's flagship smartphones that were launched earlier this month. This year, Apple equipped both Pro models with an A17 Pro chip, while the regular models feature the A16 Bionic chip found on last year's iPhone 14 Pro. Apple says the 3nm A17 Pro chip is equipped with 6 GPU cores that are up to 20 percent faster than its predecessor, while offering improved efficiency.

MySmartPrice has published GFXBench benchmarks for three handsets in the iPhone 15 series of smartphones — the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Plus. In some of the tests, it appears that the A17 Pro chip slightly exceeds Apple's claims of improved GPU performance made during its 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12.

Compared to the iPhone 15 Plus with its A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 Pro rendered a larger number of frames with the Aztec Ruins High Tier Offscreen test. The iPhone 15 Pro models rendered about 8 more frames per second than the iPhone 15 Plus during the benchmark test, as per the report. During the Normal Tier Offscreen test, the Pro model reportedly rendered 10 more frames per second than the iPhone 14 Pro that was launched last year.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan 3.1 Offscreen test showed that the A17 Pro chip offered around a 48fps improvement over the iPhone 15 Plus with the A16 Bionic chip. This amounts to an increase of nearly 31.5 percent over the previous generation chipset which means the GPU performance of the new iPhone 15 Pro models could be even higher than Apple's claims during its presentation.

Benchmarks are synthetic tests and only tell half of the story about a smartphone or computer's performance — there are several other factors that affect performance such as ambient temperature and software optimisation.

As per a previous report, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 8GB of RAM, marking the first time that Apple has increased the amount of RAM in its smartphones since the iPhone 13 Pro was launched in 2021. The company does not typically reveal the amount of RAM or the battery capacity of its smartphones, but these are usually revealed by benchmarks and teardowns of the handsets a few weeks after the devices make their debut.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks, iPhone 15 Pro Max benchmarks, iPhone 15 Plus benchmarks, A17 Pro, A16 Bionic, GPU, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  2. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  3. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  5. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  6. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  7. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Kuo
  8. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  9. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip
  3. Google Pixel Watch 2 Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer, Safety Updates: All Details
  4. Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  8. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  9. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  10. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.