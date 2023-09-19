Technology News
Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits

Jio AirFiber can be plugged into the power source and will function as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 16:11 IST
Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio AirFiber offers more than 550 digital TV channels and access to over 16 over-the-top (OTT) apps

Highlights
  • Jio AirFiber has six plans in its plan portfolio
  • New plans are available for purchase via Jio.com or the nearest Jio Store
  • Jio AirFiber plans will be competing with Airtel Xstream AirFiber

Reliance unveiled Jio AirFiber today (September 19) across eight Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. The wireless Internet solution was introduced during Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month. The Jio AirFiber allow users to access the Internet with up to 1Gbps speed and offers more than 550 digital TV channels and access to over 16 over-the-top (OTT) apps.

Jio AirFiber, the latest wireless Internet service by Reliance Jio, is currently live in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. It is a wireless single device that can be plugged into the power source and will function as a Wi-Fi hotspot. According to Jio, it allows TV or broadband users to upgrade to a world-class home entertainment, broadband, and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service. The Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs. 599.

"With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home" said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio.

As mentioned, Jio AirFiber users will get access to more than 550 digital TV channels and subscriptions to over 16 OTT applications including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV, Voot Kids, Voot Select, and Zee5. It is claimed to provide Wi-Fi and high-speed Internet across the home or business premises. Multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, smart home IoT devices, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes can be connected simultaneously without compromising on Internet speed.

Further, Jio is providing a Wi-Fi router, a 4K smart set-top box, and a voice-activated remote for AirFiber customers without any extra charge.

Jio AirFiber plans

Jio AirFiber has six plans in its plan portfolio. The regular plan starts at a price of Rs. 599 and it offers unlimited data at 30Mbps speed. The Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,199 plans provide unlimited data at 100Mbps. Under the AirFiber Max, the basic plan costs Rs. 1,499 and it offers 300Mbps data. The Rs. 2,499 plan is designed to deliver unlimited data at 500Mbps speed. The most expensive Jio AirFiber plan is available at Rs. 3,999 and it provides unlimited data at 1Gbps speed. All plans come with a six or 12-month duration and offer free access to multiple leading OTT platforms along with additional benefits such as access to over 550 digital channels.

The new plans are available for purchase via Jio.com or the nearest Jio Store. Users can also avail of the connection by giving a missed call on 60008-60008 to start booking on WhatsApp.

Jio's latest AirFiber plans will be competing directly with Airtel Xstream AirFiber service.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Jio AirFiber, Jio AirFiber Plans, Reliance, Jio, AirFiber
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Benchmarks Reveal GPU Performance Improvements With New A17 Pro Chip

Jio AirFiber Launched in Eight Indian Cities at a Starting Price of Rs. 599: Check Plans, Benefits
