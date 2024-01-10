Technology News
JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 Earphones With ANC Support Unveiled at CES 2024

JBL Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 earphones come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 16:57 IST
JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 Earphones With ANC Support Unveiled at CES 2024

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Live TWS 3 series earphones will be available for purchase from June this year

Highlights
  • JBL Live TWS 3 earphones support Bluetooth 5.3
  • These true wireless earphones are offered in four colour options
  • The JBL Live TWS 3 charging cases have USB Type-C ports
JBL Live TWS 3 series earphones were introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. The series includes the JBL Live Buds 3, the JBL Live Beam 3, and the JBL Live Flex 3. All three true wireless earphones support active noise cancellation and the JBL Spatial Sound feature. The smart charging case for each of these models features a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen panel. The earphones are confirmed to be available for purchase globally later this year.

JBL Live Buds 3, JBL Live Beam 3, JBL Live Flex 3 price, availability

Offered in black, blue, purple, and silver colour options, the JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 earphones are confirmed to be available for purchase starting June 2024 through the JBL website. The TWS models are each priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200), according to the official press release.

JBL Live Buds 3, JBL Live Beam 3, JBL Live Flex 3 specifications, features

The JBL Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 come with an in-ear design, while the Live Flex 3 carries an open-ear design. They come with a smart charging case that features a 1.45-inch LED touch-enabled panel. The display allows users to see incoming calls, view text messages, manage music playback, and access social media notifications. 

All three models of JBL Live TWS 3 earphones support active noise cancellation (ANC) and the JBL Spatial sound feature that is said to offer a theatre-like experience. The earphones also come with high-res audio wireless with LDAC support and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

With ANC turned off, JBL Live Buds 3 claims to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, while the Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 can offer a playback time of up to 48 and 50 hours, respectively. Ten minutes of USB Type-C charging is said to offer up to four hours of charge to the charging case.

The Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 earphones are equipped with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Live Flex 3 carries an IP54 rating.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: JBL Live TWS 3 Series, JBL Live Buds 3, JBL Live Beam 3, JBL Live Flex 3, JBL Live Buds 3 price, JBL Live Beam 3 price, JBL Live Flex 3 price, JBL Live Buds 3 specifications, JBL Live Beam 3 specifications, JBL Live Flex 3 specifications, JBL, CES 2024
Amazfit Helio Ring With 10ATM Water Resistance, EDA Emotional Monitoring Introduced at CES 2024
X Explains SEC Account Hack, Curbs ETF-Related Market Manipulation Rumours
JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 Earphones With ANC Support Unveiled at CES 2024
