  Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next Gen H3 Chip

Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next-Gen H3 Chip

Apple is also said to be working on an upgraded version of its AirPods Pro 3, which could feature infrared sensors.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 11:18 IST
Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next-Gen H3 Chip

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods Pro 3 (pictured) comes with Apple's H2 chip

Highlights
  • AirPods with H3 chip may launch with AirPods Pro 4 branding
  • Apple will likely launch AirPods with IR-cameras next year
  • AirPods 5 may include health features like temperature sensors
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 TWS headset was launched last month, and it comes with the company's H2 chip, which was unveiled in 2022. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly already working on a new chip for future AirPods. Apple is reportedly preparing to launch an updated version of the AirPods Pro 3 featuring integrated IR cameras next year, which may also arrive with its upcoming H3 chip. In addition, the company is developing the next iteration of its standard AirPods, likely to be named AirPods 5. 

Apple Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and Next-Gen H3 Chip

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter that the next generation of AirPods Pro is already in development. The purported TWS headset is expected to come with a next-generation H3 chip. No launch timeline currently available, but the H3 chip is expected to drive Apple's next major upgrade in wireless performance, which is expected to improve sound quality and lower latency.

Apple is also reportedly gearing up to release a version of the AirPods Pro 3 featuring integrated IR cameras next year, though a specific launch window has yet to be disclosed. This variant could also be the first AirPods with the new H3 chip, which is expected to deliver the extra processing power needed to enable the IR-based functionalities.

However, it remains unclear whether this updated model with a supposedly more powerful chip will retain the “AirPods Pro 3” branding. Additional information is expected to surface as the launch approaches, and there's also a possibility that the model could arrive as the next-generation AirPods Pro 4.

Apple is also reportedly developing the AirPods 5, which is expected to succeed the entry-level AirPods 4. The company may not include a heart rate sensor in this range, but it may incorporate more health features, such as a temperature sensor. Gurman added that the company will likely focus on integrating more AI features into these wearables.

Notably, the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC were unveiled last year, and the successor to these wireless earphones could make their debut in the coming months. Considering how Apple likes to keep its launch plans under wraps, we might not learn much about these accessories until they are launched by the company.

Apple Reportedly Developing New AirPods Pro, AirPods 5 and Next-Gen H3 Chip
