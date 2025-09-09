Technology News
AirPods Pro 3 Launched: Featuring Lossless Audio and a Redesigned Case

AirPods Pro 3 earphones are equipped with health sensors for heart rate tracking.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 22:55 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods Pro 3 supports a live translation feature

  • AirPods Pro 3 feature Apple’s H3 chip
  • The earphones have a new ergonomic design
  • The AirPods Pro 3 supports ANC with a transparency mode
Apple launched its AirPods Pro 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones on Tuesday alongside the iPhone 17 series. The headset is equipped with a heart rate sensor. The earbuds sport an improved design for a better fit and come with a redesigned charging case as well. It is smaller and sleeker but retains its lanyard support. It is currently available for pre-order in the US and will go on sale later this month. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant also introduced the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE today.

AirPods Pro 3 Price, Availability

AirPods Pro 3 price is set at $249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and will go on sale from September 19. It is available in a white colourway and is currently open for pre-orders.

AirPods Pro 3 Specifications, Features

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 earphones include health sensors for heart rate tracking, turning them into a fitness and wellness companion. This is said to allow users to monitor workout intensity and overall health.

The AirPods Pro 3 support adaptive ANC with a transparency mode, as well as a live translation feature backed by Apple Intelligence, which enables real-time language translation during conversations.

The AirPods Pro 3 features a new ergonomic design for a more secure and comfortable fit across various ear shapes and sizes. They are paired with foam-fitted ear tips in five different sizes. Each earbud has an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. They also come with a smaller, sleeker charging case, featuring a repositioned status light for improved visibility of charging progress, pairing status, and battery levels, allowing users to check their earbuds at a glance.

Each AirPods Pro 3 earbud is claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback per charge. Running on Transparency mode with Hearing Aid, it is claimed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
