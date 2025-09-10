Technology News
The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs

Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, during its ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 13:27 IST
The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 3 succeeds the AirPods Pro 2

Highlights
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 was launched on Tuesday
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 feature heart rate tracking
  • The AirPods Pro 3 are currently available for preordering
Apple's AirPods Pro 3 were launched on Tuesday, as the company's premium truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset. With the addition of the AirPods Pro 3 to its wireless audio lineup, the Cupertino tech giant has discontinued the previous generation AirPods Pro 2. Now, the AirPods lineup includes three TWS headsets and the Apple's AirPods Max headphones. The AirPods Pro 2 was launched in September 2022, and its successor arrived after a three-year period. Now, the most expensive AirPods device is AirPods Max, which is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Apple Drops AirPods Pro 2 to Welcome AirPods Pro 3

The official company website now lists the AirPods Pro 3, in place of the AirPods Pro 2, which were launched in September 2022. Apart from the latest AirPods model, the website also lists the AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and the AirPods Max with a USB Type-C port.

In India, the price of the AirPods Pro 3 has been set at Rs. 25,900. The AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with ANC have been listed in the country with price tags of Rs. 12,900 and Rs. 17,900, respectively.

Apart from the TWS, the AirPods Max with a USB Type-C port, in India, has been priced at Rs. 59,900. The headphones are offered in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Orange colourways. The Cupertino tech giant offers 3 months of Apple Music subscription for free with the entire AirPods lineup. Moreover, the customers can get the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods 4 with ANC engraved free of charge.

To recap, Apple's new AirPods 3 come with a new suite of health sensors for heart rate tracking. The company said that the newly added feature will allow users to monitor their overall health, along with their workout intensity. This is enabled with the help of a custom PPG sensor, which utilises an infrared light to monitor the wearer's blood flow, while also collating data from the TWS's motion sensors, GPS, and the paired iPhone model's on-device AI.

The AirPods Pro 3 come with support for Live Translation, which uses Apple Intelligence to translate conversations in real-time. It features a new ergonomic design that is claimed to offer a more secure and comfortable fit. The new TWS have an IP57 dust and water resistance rating. It has a relatively smaller and sleeker charging case, too. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and lossless audio.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max, AirPods 4, AirPods 4 Launch, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
