Best Premium Earbuds to Buy in 2026: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and More

The premium segment of earbuds now focuses on sound quality, smart noise cancellation, and seamless ecosystem integration.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 19:59 IST
  • AirPods Pro 3 blend spatial audio with fitness and health tracking
  • JBL Tour Pro 3 stands out with a touchscreen smart charging case
  • Sony WF-1000XM5 focuses on class-leading noise cancellation
Premium true wireless earbuds have evolved into more than just an audio accessory. In 2026, they play a central role in how users in India listen to music, take calls, attend meetings, and block out noise during daily commutes. The top-end segment now focuses on refined sound tuning, intelligent noise cancellation, stable connectivity, and deep integration with smartphones and digital ecosystems. Buyers are also looking for better comfort, longer battery life, and features that adapt to different environments automatically.

This list of the best premium earbuds to buy in India in 2026 brings together some of the strongest options available today. It includes the AirPods Pro 3 for Apple users, the feature-packed JBL Tour Pro 3, the noise-cancelling focused Sony WF-1000XM5, the audio-centric Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and the ecosystem-driven Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Each caters to a different listening priority, helping you choose the right premium earbuds for your needs.

More premium audio products are expected to launch globally and in India over the course of the year. You can also stay tuned to our coverage on Gadgets 360 to stay updated on the best options across categories.

Best Premium Earbuds You Can Buy in India in 2026

AirPods Pro 3

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 add health-focused features such as heart rate tracking, positioning the earbuds as a fitness and wellness accessory. A custom PPG sensor works with motion sensors, GPS, and on-device AI to track heart rate, calories, and multiple workout types, with support for Fitness app goals and awards. The earbuds also introduce Workout Buddy for real-time coaching and Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, enabling hands-free language translation with on-screen transcriptions on iPhone.

On the audio front, the AirPods Pro 3 offer improved adaptive ANC and a more powerful Transparency mode, supported by upgraded microphones, computational audio, and foam ear tips. A redesigned acoustic system and next-generation Adaptive EQ enhance bass, clarity, and spatial sound. The earbuds feature an ergonomic fit with five ear tip sizes, IP57-rated durability, Bluetooth 5.3 with lossless audio support, and up to eight hours of playback per charge, extending to 24 hours with the case, which supports USB Type-C and Qi2 wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • PPG heart rate sensor with Fitness app integration
  • Tracks calories and 50+ workout types
  • Workout Buddy real-time coaching
  • Adaptive ANC and enhanced Transparency mode
  • Advanced microphones and computational audio
  • Multiport acoustic design and Adaptive EQ
  • Live Translation via Apple Intelligence
  • Hearing Test, Conversation Boost, Hearing Protection
  • Ergonomic fit with five ear tip sizes including XXS
  • IP57 dust and water resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with lossless audio
  • Battery: up to 8h per earbud, up to 24h with case
  • Fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging

AirPods Pro 3 Price in India

The AirPods Pro 3 are available in India for Rs. 25,900 and come in a single White colour variant.

JBL Tour Pro 3

The JBL Tour Pro 3 features a hybrid dual-driver setup in each earbud, combining a 10.2mm dynamic driver with a 2.8mm balanced armature driver, delivering a 20Hz–40,000Hz frequency range. They include six microphones, offer 104dB sensitivity, 32-ohm impedance, and support True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec, Hi-Res audio, and Microsoft Swift Pair connectivity. The headset supports JBL Spatial 360 sound with head tracking as well. The earbuds carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.jbl tour pro 3 gadgets 360 inline JBL Tour Pro 3

A key highlight is the smart charging case, which features a 1.57-inch touchscreen for controlling playback, settings, notifications, and battery status, with customisable wallpapers and support for 13 languages. The case also enables audio transmission via AUX or USB Type-C and supports Auracast. The earbuds offer up to 44 hours of total playback with the case, support wireless charging, and deliver three hours of listening from an 11-minute charge.

Key Specifications

  • Dual drivers: 10.2mm dynamic + 2.8mm balanced armature
  • Frequency response: 20Hz–40,000Hz
  • Sensitivity: 104dB, Impedance: 32 ohms
  • Six microphones
  • True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0
  • Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC, Hi-Res audio
  • JBL Spatial 360 sound with head tracking
  • Microsoft Swift Pair, JBL Headphones app
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Smart case with 1.57-inch touchscreen
  • Auracast, AUX and USB Type-C audio transmission
  • Wireless charging
  • Battery life: Up to 44 hours total
  • Fast charge: 3 hours in 11 minutes
  • Weight: 5.6g per earbud, 71.8g case

JBL Tour Pro 3 Price in India

The price of the JBL Tour Pro 3 is set at Rs. 29,999 in India, and the headset comes in Black and Latte colour options.

Sony WF-1000XM5

The Sony WF-1000XM5 use an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X and are powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V2 alongside the QN2e chip to enhance active noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs, and include DSEE Extreme upscaling and an Ambient Sound mode. Sony says bone-conduction sensors combined with deep neural network processing help improve call clarity even in noisy environments.sony wf 1000xm5 gadgets 360 inline Sony WF-1000XM5

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint pairing, head tracking, and 360 Reality Audio, with support for the Headphones Connect app. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating and weigh 5.9g each. Battery life is rated at up to eight hours of music playback with ANC on or 12 hours with ANC off, while the case is claimed to extend total usage to up to 24 hours and supports fast and wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X
  • Integrated Processor V2, QN2e chip
  • Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3
  • DSEE Extreme, 360 Reality Audio, head tracking
  • ANC and Ambient Sound mode
  • Bone conduction sensors with DNN call processing
  • Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint
  • Sony Headphones Connect app support
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Battery with ANC on: up to 8h music, 6h calls
  • Battery with ANC off: up to 12h music, 7h calls
  • Up to 24h total with case
  • Fast charging and wireless charging
  • Weight: 5.9g per earbud, 39g with case

Sony WF-1000XM5 Price in India

Sony WF-1000XM5 currently costs Rs. 22,649 in India and is sold in Black, Silver and Smoky Pink shades.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound support. They are compatible with aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs, and Sennheiser has confirmed that Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast will be enabled through a future firmware update. The earbuds are claimed to deliver high-resolution audio output of up to 96kHz. They use an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and stabilising fins, and offer adaptive active noise cancellation along with a Transparency mode for hearing ambient sounds. A six-microphone setup supports clearer voice pickup.

The earbuds include audio features such as Sound Personalisation, Sound Zone, Sound Check, and a built-in five-band equaliser, all managed through the Smart Control app on Android and iOS. They pair automatically when removed from the case and offer up to 7.5 hours of playback on a single charge, extending to 30 hours with the charging case. Fast charging delivers up to one hour of listening from an eight-minute top-up, while the case supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

Key Specifications

  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 with Snapdragon Sound
  • Codecs: aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive
  • Bluetooth LE Audio, LC3, Auracast via firmware update
  • High-resolution audio up to 96kHz
  • In-ear design with silicone tips and fins
  • Adaptive ANC and Transparency Mode
  • Six-microphone array
  • Features: Sound Personalisation, Sound Zone, Sound Check
  • Five-band equaliser via Smart Control app
  • Auto pairing on case removal
  • Battery life: Up to 7.5h, up to 30h with case
  • Fast charge: 1h playback from 8 minutes
  • USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Price in India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India and is offered in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver finishes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature an in-ear design with a dual-driver system that combines a 10.5mm dynamic driver and a 6.1mm planar driver. They include three microphones with voice pickup units and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation that adjusts based on surrounding sound. Ambient Sound and Voice Detect modes allow the earbuds to recognise speech and lower playback volume automatically during conversations.samsung galaxy buds 3 pro gadgets 360 inline galaxy buds 3 pro

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs, along with Auto Switch for seamless device switching. They deliver up to 24-bit/96kHz audio on select Samsung phones, carry an IP57 rating, and offer Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Voice Command. Each earbud has a 53mAh battery, with the case providing a total playback time of up to 30 hours without ANC or 26 hours with ANC enabled, according to the company.

Key Specifications

  • In-ear design
  • Dual drivers: 10.5mm dynamic + 6.1mm planar
  • Adaptive ANC with Ambient Sound and Voice Detect
  • Three microphones with voice pickup
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Codecs: AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, SSC UHQ
  • Auto Switch support
  • Galaxy AI features: Interpreter, Voice Command
  • IP57 dust and water resistance
  • Battery: 53mAh per earbud, 515mAh case
  • Playback: Up to 7h (ANC off), up to 30h with case
  • Hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz on select Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cost Rs. 19,999 in India and are offered in Silver and White colour options.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Best Premium Earbuds in India, Best Premium Earbuds to Buy in 2026, AirPods Pro 3, JBL Tour Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Best Premium Earbuds to Buy in 2026: AirPods Pro 3, Sony WF-1000XM5, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and More
