Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26 update for eligible iPhone models, after it showcased the operating system update and its new Liquid Glass design at WWDC 2025 in June. The Cupertino-based tech giant continues its tradition of adding new AirPods features through yearly firmware updates. The updated AirPods firmware is available alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other software, bringing a range of new features. With iOS 26, AirPods users, especially those with AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or the new AirPods Pro 3, gain access to several new features.

Apple is rolling out AirPods firmware version 8A356 for some models, adding various new features, according to a 9to5 Mac report. With the iOS 26 updates and new AirPods firmware, users get up to seven features, including sleep detection pause, battery alerts, CarPlay switching, Live Translation, studio-quality recording, Camera Remote, and improved call voice quality.

Supported AirPods models can now detect when you fall asleep and automatically pause playback, the report added. In addition to stopping playback when they fall asleep while listening to music, it is also relevant in terms of podcast and audiobook playback.

iOS 26 also reportedly adds AirPods charging reminders, sending notifications when the case is running low and when it's fully charged. The update allows the AirPods to automatically switch Bluetooth connections with CarPlay for the first time as well.

AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, or the latest AirPods Pro 3 users receive access to four additional features, as per the report. One of them is Live Translation, currently in beta, which leverages Apple Intelligence to support real-time conversations with people who speak a different language.

Audio recording now benefits from Apple's new “studio-quality” standard, delivering clearer and more refined sound with the latest update, according to the report. The Camera Remote feature functions similarly to the Apple Watch app, allowing you to take photos or videos by squeezing the AirPods' stems, with customisation available in Settings. Lastly, the update is also said to bring a better voice quality on calls.