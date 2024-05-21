Motorola is said to be working on the foldable Razr 50 duo. The Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have been in the rumour mill in the last couple of weeks. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster has suggested the US pricing of the base Motorola Razr 50. The phone is expected to debut in select countries as the Motorola Razr 2024. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and could feature a 3.63-inch cover display.

Known tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) on X suggested that the Razr 50 will retail for $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in the US. The Motorola Razr (2023) was launched in the US in October last year with the same price tag.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, had recently appeared on the Web with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Motorola's Razr 50 is tipped to go official in June alongside the premium Ultra variant. It is said to get a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display and a 3.63-inch cover display. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The foldable phone could feature a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. It is said to house a 4,200mAh battery.

The Motorola Razr 40 series was launched in June last year in China. Later in October, the lineup hit the shelves in the US with the Motorola Razr (2023) moniker. It gets a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display, a 1.5-inch secondary screen, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.

