Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds have been launched in India. The new in-ear wireless earbuds were announced globall during CES 2024. The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds come with a six-microphone array and feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for advanced Bluetooth codecs as well as adaptive active noise cancellation. The earbuds are built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound. The new model comes as a successor to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds that were launched in 2022.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 price in India

The newly launched Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are currently up for pre-order in India for a special price tag of Rs. 18,990. They are offered in Black Copper, Graphite, and Metallic Silver colour options. This pre-booking offer is valid till May 1. They can be purchased via the company's online store, Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 specifications

On the specifications front, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform with Snapdragon Sound and support for aptX Lossless as well as aptX Adaptive Audio. The company has promised that Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast support will soon be available to the earbuds via a firmware update. They are claimed to deliver up to 96kHz high-resolution audio.

The in-ear Sennheiser earphones have silicon ear tips and fins to ensure a comfortable fit. The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer an adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) feature that is claimed to eliminate unwanted environmental noise scenes. With a tap, users can access the low-noise Transparency Mode to bring awareness about the surroundings without removing the earbuds. They have a six-microphone array to improve the sound output. The earbuds provide different features like Sound Personalisation, Sound Zone, and Sound Check. These features can be accessed via the Smart Control App on the paired iOS and Android smartphones.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 can automatically connect with devices as soon as users take them out of the case. They include a five-band inbuilt equaliser for customising sound profiles.

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds can offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous audio playback time on a single charge. A charging case accompanies the earbuds and their combination is said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. Further, they support a quick charging capability that provides up to one hour of additional listening from just eight minutes of charging. The battery case comes with a USB Type-C port and supports wireless charging via Qi charging.

