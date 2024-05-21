Technology News

Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 16:34 IST
Honor Magic Foldable Phone India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor's Magic V2 was announced during IFA 2023 in September last year

Highlights
  • Honor's Magic V2 first announced during the IFA 2023
  • Sheth hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the Magic series in India
  • Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR have triple rear cameras
Honor unveiled the Magic V2 foldable smartphones in global markets outside China during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, the Chinese tech brand is eying to release the Magic series foldables in the Indian market. HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth has given clear hints about the arrival of the Honor Magic lineup to the country. Honor's latest foldable series includes the regular Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR. They run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Madhav Sheth on Tuesday (May 21) through an X post, signalled at the imminent arrival of a Honor Magic foldable phone in India. The post includes the launch announcement posters of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with Sheth taking a dig at the Vivo foldable phone by posting a question "Confidence or Naiveté?". The post carries the text "Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality".

Sheth notably hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the Magic series in India, or the model that will come to the country, but it will definitely go against the likes of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in the country.

The Honor Magic V2 was announced during IFA 2023 in September last year. The company later released a special edition — Honor Magic V2 RSR — in collaboration with Porsche Design. They were announced in select markets in February during the MWC 2024.

Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. They feature a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The foldables are super think at just 9.9mm.

Honor has packed a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit on the Magic V2 series. They feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.

The price of the Honor Magic V2 RSR is set at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version in Europe.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic V2 Series, Honor Magic V2 RSR
