iQoo Pad 2 series will be unveiled in China at the end of this month, the company has confirmed. It also revealed the design and key specifications of the iQoo Pad 2 and the iQoo Pad 2 Pro on Chinese blogging platform Weibo. Both tablets are likely to come with upgrades over the first-generation iQoo Pad, which was unveiled in China in May 2023. The Pro version will come with more premium features.

In a Weibo post, iQoo announced that the iQoo Pad 2 and the iQoo Pad 2 Pro will launch in China on May 31. Pre-orders for the tablets are currently open via the Vivo China e-store, a microsite for the launch confirms. The design of the upcoming tablets has also been revealed on the webpage as well as via several official social media posts.

The iQoo Pad 2 series of tablets appear to be similar in design to the preceding model. A circular camera unit is seen in the top left corner of the back panel, and a centred hole-punch front camera slot sits on the horizontal bezel of the display. The power button is placed on the top right edge, while the bottom edge is seen with speaker grilles.

A Weibo post also confirms that the iQoo Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. The base model will be backed by a 10,000mAh battery and sport a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will pack a 11,500 battery and a 13-inch 3.1K-resolution screen with the same refresh rate as the standard model.

The iQoo Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro tablets are claimed to offer an "extraordinary e-sports experience" with support for "self-developed rendering super scores" alongside a Monster+ mode and game ray tracing. We are likely to learn more details about them in the coming days.

