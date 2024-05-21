Technology News

iQoo Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on May 31

iQoo Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro are currently available for pre-orders in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 16:29 IST
iQoo Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on May 31

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Pad 2 series will sport displays with 144Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • iQoo Pad 2 series will launch with a base and a Pro model
  • The tablets are claimed to offer an enhanced gaming experience
  • The iQoo Pad 2 series will come with upgrades over the iQoo Pad
Advertisement

iQoo Pad 2 series will be unveiled in China at the end of this month, the company has confirmed. It also revealed the design and key specifications of the iQoo Pad 2 and the iQoo Pad 2 Pro on Chinese blogging platform Weibo. Both tablets are likely to come with upgrades over the first-generation iQoo Pad, which was unveiled in China in May 2023. The Pro version will come with more premium features. 

In a Weibo post, iQoo announced that the iQoo Pad 2 and the iQoo Pad 2 Pro will launch in China on May 31. Pre-orders for the tablets are currently open via the Vivo China e-store, a microsite for the launch confirms. The design of the upcoming tablets has also been revealed on the webpage as well as via several official social media posts.

The iQoo Pad 2 series of tablets appear to be similar in design to the preceding model. A circular camera unit is seen in the top left corner of the back panel, and a centred hole-punch front camera slot sits on the horizontal bezel of the display. The power button is placed on the top right edge, while the bottom edge is seen with speaker grilles.

A Weibo post also confirms that the iQoo Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. The base model will be backed by a 10,000mAh battery and sport a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant, on the other hand, will pack a 11,500 battery and a 13-inch 3.1K-resolution screen with the same refresh rate as the standard model.

The iQoo Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro tablets are claimed to offer an "extraordinary e-sports experience" with support for "self-developed rendering super scores" alongside a Monster+ mode and game ray tracing. We are likely to learn more details about them in the coming days.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Pad 2, iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 series, iQoo Pad 2 launch, iQoo Pad 2 Pro launch, iQoo Pad 2 series launch, iQoo Pad 2 specifications, iQoo Pad 2 Pro specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU Launched in India
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot+ PCs With Recall and Cocreate Features

Related Stories

iQoo Pad 2, Pad 2 Pro Design, Key Features Revealed; to Launch on May 31
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Xiaomi Could Launch Its First Civi Series Smartphone in India Soon
  3. Infinix GT Book With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Launched in India
  4. Realme GT 6T Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications, And More
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop Unveiled: Price, Features
  6. Infinix GT 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Debuts in India
  7. Honor Magic Foldable Phone Could Launch In India Soon
  8. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Overviews Feature Helping Publishers Drive Engagement: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Microsoft Copilot+ Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  3. What is the GameFi Element in the Blockchain Gaming World?
  4. Google Play Store Will Soon Showcase a New Space for Apps to Show Content-Led Experiences: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Details Leaked; Allegedly Receives BIS Certification
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India Launch Date Accidentally Revealed Through Company Website; Specifications Teased
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a New Feature to Let Users Clear Unread Message Count
  8. Alibaba, Baidu Slash Prices of Large-Language Models Used to Power AI Chatbots
  9. Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI's ChatGPT Voice 'Eerily Similar' to Hers
  10. Brazil to Unveil Second Phase of Crypto Rules by End of 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »