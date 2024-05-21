Realme is bringing a new update to its popular GT series. The company has confirmed that it will introduce the Realme GT 6T smartphone in India on May 22, 2024. There has been a lot of hype around the country. The latest handset will pack some interesting features, including a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 120W fast charging support, and more. If you are curious about the Realme GT 6 T's expected price in India, a complete list of features and specs, the launch date, and more, you've come to the right spot. In this article, we will talk about all of the Realme GT 6T's key features. So, let us begin.

Realme GT 6T India Launch Details

Realme will launch its latest Realme GT 6T smartphone in India on May 22, 2024. The launch event will start at 12:00 PM IST and can be watched live on the company's official website and the brand's YouTube channel.

Realme GT 6T Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Although there is no official information about the Indian price of Realme GT 6T, multiple reports have hinted at its potential price range. The company might launch the Realme GT 6T smartphone in India for around Rs 31,999. However, there might be a chance that the phone might be priced lower.

So, it is best to wait until the launch event is complete to get the exact launch price of the latest Realme device. Regarding sales, the company has already confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon and the company's official website.

Realme GT 6T Expected Features and Specifications

Here are some of the features and specifications that can be featured in the Realme GT 6T.

Design

The latest Realme GT 6T will offer a dual-tone finish on the rear. The panel looks like it will feature a mirror-like finish. There are two camera modules along with dual-LED flash. That said, the phone is confirmed to be available in Silver colour options. However, one might expect it to be available in more paint jobs.

Display

On the display front, Realme has confirmed that the smartphone will feature an 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The handset will also feature 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

Moreover, one could expect it to feature a 6.78-inch display with a screen resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It might also feature a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Realme GT 6T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The brand claims that it will be India's first smartphone to feature this new Qualcomm chipset. Moreover, the phone has scored 1.5 million+ scores on AnTuTu.

The phone is expected to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For software, the smartphone will run on Realme UI 5, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

Cameras

The Realme GT 6T is confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The smartphone might pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, one might expect it to feature a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

The upcoming Realme smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, it will also feature 120W fast charging support, which the brand claims can charge the device 50 percent in just 10 minutes.