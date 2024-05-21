Technology News
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 14:38 IST
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is offered in India in Silk Blue and Silk Green colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 Pro 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera unit
  • The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G supports 44W fast charging
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G was unveiled in India on Tuesday, May 21. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It is claimed to feature the segment's slimmest 3D curved display. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. 

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores across the country.

Vivo also announced that customers using SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank cards or gateways are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500. They can also purchase the handset starting at an EMI of Rs. 45 per day, alongside additional benefits like V-Shield protection and 6-month extended warranty. 

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is offered in two colour options - Silk Black and Silk Green.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G specifications, features

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,80 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can also be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

For optics, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel camera sensor is available at the front. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. 

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G in Silk White measures 164.42 x 74.92 x 7.49mm and weighs 172g, while the Silk Green option is slightly heavier and thicker at 183g and 7.57mm.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
