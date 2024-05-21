Vivo Y200 Pro 5G was unveiled in India on Tuesday, May 21. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It is claimed to feature the segment's slimmest 3D curved display. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select retail stores across the country.

Vivo also announced that customers using SBI Card, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank cards or gateways are eligible for an instant cashback of Rs. 2,500. They can also purchase the handset starting at an EMI of Rs. 45 per day, alongside additional benefits like V-Shield protection and 6-month extended warranty.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is offered in two colour options - Silk Black and Silk Green.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G specifications, features

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,80 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can also be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

For optics, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 16-megapixel camera sensor is available at the front. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G in Silk White measures 164.42 x 74.92 x 7.49mm and weighs 172g, while the Silk Green option is slightly heavier and thicker at 183g and 7.57mm.

