Technology News

Samsung Showcases a Prototype ‘Flex in and Out’ 360-Degree Foldable Display: Report

Could this new display and hinge make it to the next Galaxy Fold?

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 15:06 IST
Samsung Showcases a Prototype ‘Flex in and Out’ 360-Degree Foldable Display: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung Display via The Verge

Samsung's Flex in and out 360-degree prototype foldable display

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Fold models have always had an inward folding display
  • The new prototype display and hinge design leads to less creasing
  • The display also removes the need for a separate external display

Samsung Display has reportedly developed a 360-degree rotating display. According to a report, the foldable display prototype, first showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, can be folded in both directions to a full 360-degree range. Samsung Display (a Samsung subsidiary which makes its displays) calls it the “Flex in and out” display and while it's not a new form factor when it comes to foldable devices, it sure has some interesting use cases. Samsung had showcased several display prototypes at CES 2023, including a new Flex Hybrid display which both folds and slides simultaneously.

According to a report in The Verge, Samsung recently showed off this prototype display at CES 2023. The “Flex in and out” display, as its name aptly describes, can fold both inwards and outwards. This means that the display can open up like unfolding a newspaper or fold outwards and wrap itself around the device, like the hardcover of a book.

The report claims that the display showcased also utilises the water-drop hinge design, which makes the inwards and outward folding mechanism possible. This new hinge, which holds the display in a tear drop shape when folded inwards, is quite different from the current one used in Samsung's outgoing Galaxy Fold models. The brand claims that the new hinge design, apart from leaving a much less visible crease, will also help reduce stress on the foldable display, which should in theory help with long-term reliability.

The “Flex in and out” display also appears to be attached to a functional device with a software interface and in appearance closely resembles the currently available Galaxy Fold models. So, it is a possibility that Samsung could bring it to the upcoming Galaxy Fold model which, going by tradition, should be announced in August this year. The Verge mentions that Samsung did showcase a similar display, but with multiple inward and outward folds at an earlier event held in Korea.

A dual function fold in and fold out display primarily reduces the need for a second external display, which is often used when the device is folded. This is possible, as the internal display can double up as the external one when folded outwards, where the device can be placed on one side on a surface, such as a table. While this design has been experimented with in the past, it was shot down mainly because foldable displays weren't durable when exposed back then. If Samsung does go ahead with this new hinge and foldable display for its next Fold model, it will reduce the need to have a secondary external display, unless Samsung expects the user to keep the display folded inwards and protected by two outer clamshells, when in pockets or in storage.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Display, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, CES 2023
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES and Auto Expo 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Samsung Showcases a Prototype ‘Flex in and Out’ 360-Degree Foldable Display: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  2. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Mission Majnu Review
  4. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  7. Nokia C12 With Octa-Core Unisoc SoC Launched, Check Price
  8. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
  5. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar With Up to 70 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details
  6. YouTube Music Invites Entries for Its Early Access Listening Room Program to Test New Features
  7. Government Mandates Social Media Influencers to Disclose Material Interest for Endorsements
  8. Crypto Second Most-Widely Possessed Financial Asset for Women After Cash: Report
  9. Swiggy Lays Off 380 Employees, CEO Calls Overhiring Case of 'Poor Judgement'
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 349 and Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 2.5GB Daily Data: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.