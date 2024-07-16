Technology News
  Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India: Check Price

Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India: Check Price

Apple's HomePod Mini was initially unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series in October 2020.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 10:54 IST
Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India: Check Price

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple HomePod Mini now comes in blue, midnight, orange, white and yellow shades

Highlights
  • Apple HomePod Mini sports a light-emitting touch panel on top
  • The new variant will be available from July 17 in India
  • The Apple HomePod Mini supports UWB technology
Apple's HomePod Mini has been unveiled in a new colour option. The speaker was initially unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series in October 2020. It comes with a light-emitting touch panel on top which allows users to control volume and supports Ultra WideBand (UWB) technology. It is powered by an in-house S5 chipset and an additional U1 chip to enable UWB support. The smart speaker is compatible with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as car speakers with the CarPlay function.

Apple HomePod Mini colour options, price in India, availability

The Apple HomePod Mini, priced at Rs. 10,900, has been introduced in a new colour option named Midnight. Apple says that this variant is made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric. It will be available for sale in India, the US and 30 other countries worldwide starting July 17.

The new colourway is similar to the Space Grey option that the HomePod Mini initially launched with. After the new Midnight shade was unveiled, the online listing of the speaker did not display the grey option. Therefore, the new colour option seems to have replaced the grey one.

Alongside the new Midnight shade, the Apple HomePod Mini is also currently available in the India in blue, orange, white and yellow colourways.

Apple HomePod Mini specifications, features

The Apple HomePod Mini is powered by the Apple S5 chipset and an additional U1 chip to enable UWB support which allows it to track other Apple devices for media controls as well as interacting with other smart home devices. It also sports a touch-sensitive light-emitting panel on top which allows users to control the volume of the device.

The HomePod Mini allows people to use the Intercom feature to send messages from one unit to another. It is compatible with an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as car speakers with the CarPlay function. The smart speaker is equipped with Siri but the requests to the voice assistant are not associated with an Apple ID. 

Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Apple HomePod Mini, Apple HomePod mini Price in India, Apple HomePod mini specifications, Apple HomePod mini Availability, Apple HomePod Mini colour options, Apple, homepod
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Kraken, Coinbase and Blockchain Firms Aim to Tackle Emerging Threats With Blockchain Security Standards Council

Apple HomePod Mini Introduced in New Midnight Colour Option in India: Check Price
