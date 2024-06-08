iPhone 15 series as well as older iPhone models are currently available at discounted prices in India. Vijay Sales has kickstarted its Apple Days sale, in which numerous Apple products are available at discounted rates. The sale is currently live in India and ends on June 17. Alongside buying iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods and more at lowered effective prices, customers can also earn loyalty points. Some buyers may also be eligible for additional offers and benefits if they make their purchase via select payment methods.

Retailer Vijay Sales confirmed in a press note that during the ongoing Apple Days sale, ICICI and SBI Bank card holders can avail of instant discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. Walk-in customers at retail stores will also be eligible for a Cashify-backed exchange bonus of up to Rs. 12,000.

The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900. During the ongoing Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale, customers can buy the handsets at Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 74,290, respectively, inclusive of bank offers.

Meanwhile, the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available at effective starting prices of Rs. 1,23,990 and Rs. 1,45,990, respectively. These prices include bank offers and additional discounts. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,54,900, respectively, during launch.

During the ongoing sale, customers can also get the base iPhone 14, inclusive of all offers, at Rs. 57,990, while the iPhone 14 Plus could be bought at Rs. 66,990. The vanilla iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective starting price of Rs. 50,999.

Apart from smartphones, the 9th and 10th Gen iPad can be purchased at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,900, respectively, with included offers. The 5th Gen iPad Air is available at Rs. 45,490, while the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air variants start at Rs. 53,000 and Rs. 72,000, respectively. Further, the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro are being offered at Rs. 91,000 and Rs. 1,19,500, respectively. Of course, all of these prices are inclusive of offers.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 1,47,890. Similarly, the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) can be purchased at Rs. 36,600 and Rs. 21,090, respectively. The Apple HomePod Mini is available from Rs. 8,390, including all offers. Deals on several other Apple products can be found on the Vijay Sales website.

