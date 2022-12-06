Blaupunkt BTW20 true wireless earphones with battery level indicator on the charging case have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,299. The new affordable true wireless earphones are pitched against strong competition in the budget segment, but have the benefit of the brand recognition of Blaupunkt, and the unique design and features of the charging case. The headset also has 10mm dynamic drivers, USB Type-C fast charging, and a promise of up to 30 hours of total battery life per charge cycle.

Blaupunkt BTW20 price in India

The Blaupunkt BTW20 is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India, and is available in four colour variants - black, white, blue, and green. The earphones are available to buy on Amazon. At this price, the Blaupunkt BTW20 goes up against competition from brands such as Boat, Noise, Zebronics, and PTron, among others.

Blaupunkt BTW20 specifications, features

The Blaupunkt BTW20 has an in-canal design, which promises a secure fit and proper passive noise isolation. The headset has 10mm dynamic drivers, and is IPX5 rated for water resistance. A key feature that differentiates the BTW20 from competing options in this segment is the battery level indicator display on the charging case. The LED display at the front of the case displays the percentage of charge in the case itself, as well as the individual charge levels of the earpieces.

Other specifications on the Blaupunkt BTW20 include USB Type-C fast charging, up to 30 hours total battery life for the earpieces and charging case together. There are also touch controls and voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri. While not heavy on features, the headset does promise basic capabilities in line with the affordable pricing of the headset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.