Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on In-Ear TWS Earphones Under Rs. 1,000

Customers with Amazon Pay Later access can also avail of cashback offers on select products during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Written by Viveka Nagar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 09:34 IST
Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offers 99 hours playtime

Highlights
  • Enjoy Up to 85% Off on In-Ear TWS Earphones
  • Shop In-Ear TWS earphones from top brands like boAt, Noise and more
  • Uplift your overall experience with these Best In-Ear TWS Earphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has started with a bang for its Prime subscribers where they can enjoy massive discounts on a wide range of categories and across all the top brands. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale kickstarted on July 15 at midnight and will run until 11:59pm on July 16. With the two-day shopping festival underwat, we've shortlisted some best deals on truly wireless earphones under the Rs. 1,000 price point, from popular brands like Boat, Noise, and Boult.

Apart from the discounts listed on the e-commerce website, you can also use SBI or ICICI bank cards to enjoy additional discounts of up to 10 percent during the Amazon Prime Sale. Here are some of the best deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 1,000 at never before prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Under Rs. 1,000

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 claims to offer a total playtime of up to 50 hours and are equipped with four mics with the company's ENx algorithm that helps cancel out unwanted noise so that you can enjoy uninterrupted calls. They feature 13mm drivers that are claimed to offer good bass performance. The wireless earbuds come in three colour variants — Opal Black, Pearl White and Aero Blue.

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 wireless earbuds are available to shop at a discount of up to 82 percent which brings the price down to Rs. 998. You can save an additional 5 percent using the coupon and up to 10 percent using SBI or ICICI bank cards.


Buy now at: Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 4,490)

Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Blaupunkt BTW100 Xtreme truly wireless  Bluetooth earphones are one of the latest launches at the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. They are claimed to offer 99 hours of playtime, making them a product worth considering if you are looking to buy a new pair of TWS earphones.

Some unmissable features of these truly wireless earbuds include 10mm drivers, four microphones, the company's Crispr ENC technology, and a Gaming Mode along with support for TurboVolt charging. These earphones are also claimed to be sweat and water-resistant which makes them suitable for gym and outdoor sports. The wireless earbuds come in two colour variants — Black and White.

Buy now at: Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)
 

BoAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Headphones

The price of the Boat Airdopes 141 TWS earbuds have seen a massive price drop, to an effective price of Rs. 998. These wireless earbuds come in three colour variants — Bold Black, Cider Cyan and Pure White. They offer a playback time of up to 50 hours on a single charge, including 6 hours of non-stop playtime on the earphones. These Boat earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance, making them a suitable purchase for those who plan to use them during workout sessions.

Buy now at: Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 4.490)
 

Boult Audio Z20 TWS Earbuds

Boult Audio Z20 TWS Earbuds are another pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds on sale that are currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 998. You can club this offer with coupons and SBI or ICICI bank offers to enjoy additional discounts on the Boult Audio Z20 TWS earphones.

The earphones from Boult offer a playback time of up to 10 hours and a total play time of up to 40 hours with the charging case. Other features include touch controls, and seamless connectivity across devices along with a Zen mode.

Buy now at: Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 5,499)
 

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime

Noise Buds VS104 TWS earphones feature the company's HyperSync technology and offer touch controls on the earphones. They are equipped with 13mm drivers and Noise's proprietary technology that is claimed to offer clearer sound. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating which makes it an ideal choice for workouts. They come with coloured ear tips and support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. These wireless earbuds are available to shop in three colour variants  — Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue and Mint Green. You can also use SBI or ICICI bank cards to further enjoy additional discount of up to 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,000 (MRP Rs. 3.499)
 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Prime Day Sale 2023, BOAT, Boult, Mivi, Noise, Blaupunkt
Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla

