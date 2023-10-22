Technology News

Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 2,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival, TWS options from boAt, Boult and Noise are available at under Rs 1,000.

Updated: 22 October 2023 09:30 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and One Card are offering additional benefits to customers

An avenue for great discounts and deals on otherwise expensive gadgets and home appliances, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is treating Indians with the latest products in the markets at prices as low as 50 percent. Now that the festival of Diwali is right around the corner, people can buy themselves and their dear ones the best gifts from the comfort of their homes that too at significantly reduced prices. Customers with HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and One Card cards can avail of additional 10 percent discount benefits on purchases during Amazon sale.

This year, the sale began for Amazon Prime users on October 7 and opened for everybody else the next day on October 8. From home appliances to smartphones, tablets, and laptops -- a big bunch of products are retailing at cost-effective prices during this ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In this article, we list some of the best offers on earphones. With life constantly on the go, earphones have become an essential gadget for everyday use. While the market bustles with numerous options to choose from, earphone options like the boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds and Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds are available for prices as low as Rs. 999 after the festive discount on Amazon.

Here are some of the best deals the sale is bringing on earphones this year.

Product MRP Sale Price
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds Rs. 4,490 Rs. 1,099
boAt Airdopes 170 TWS Earbuds Rs. 4,490 Rs. 1,299
Boult Audio Newly Launched Z60 True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Rs. 2,999 Rs. 999
boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds Rs. 4,490 Rs. 999
JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,699
Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic Rs. 3,499 Rs. 999
boAt Newly Launched Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,699
boAt Rockerz 245 v2 Pro Wireless Neckband Rs. 3,490 Rs. 999
Blaupunkt Newly Launched Btw100 Xtreme Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Rs. 3,999 Rs. 999
boAt Rockerz 205 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic, Beast Mode Rs. 2,499 Rs. 999
Noise Newly Launched Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,799
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
boAt Airdopes 111 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

boAt Airdopes 111 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
JBL Wave 100 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Wave 100 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Earphones Amazon Deal, Boat, Boult, JBL, Blaupunkt, Noise
