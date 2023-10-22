An avenue for great discounts and deals on otherwise expensive gadgets and home appliances, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is treating Indians with the latest products in the markets at prices as low as 50 percent. Now that the festival of Diwali is right around the corner, people can buy themselves and their dear ones the best gifts from the comfort of their homes that too at significantly reduced prices. Customers with HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and One Card cards can avail of additional 10 percent discount benefits on purchases during Amazon sale.

This year, the sale began for Amazon Prime users on October 7 and opened for everybody else the next day on October 8. From home appliances to smartphones, tablets, and laptops -- a big bunch of products are retailing at cost-effective prices during this ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In this article, we list some of the best offers on earphones. With life constantly on the go, earphones have become an essential gadget for everyday use. While the market bustles with numerous options to choose from, earphone options like the boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds and Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds are available for prices as low as Rs. 999 after the festive discount on Amazon.

Here are some of the best deals the sale is bringing on earphones this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.