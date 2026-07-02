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Best Noise Cancellation Headphones in India to Buy This Amazon Prime Day: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 520 BT and More

Here are the best deals on ANC headphones from various brands like Boat, JBL, and Anker that you can grab during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 July 2026 16:14 IST
Best Noise Cancellation Headphones in India to Buy This Amazon Prime Day: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 520 BT and More

Photo Credit: Boat

Here's the list of the best deals on ANC headphones

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Highlights
  • Boat Rockerz Plus 450 ANC supports Bluetooth 6.0
  • Boat Rockerz 512 ANC provides up to 80 hours of playback
  • JBL Tune 520 BT features 33mm dynamic drivers
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The budget Active noise cancellation (ANC) headphone market is brewing with a lot of options. The ANC feature has finally moved well beyond the premium segment, and you can now see this feature available under Rs. 3,000 headphones. Whether you are a commuter, an office worker, a student, or a gamer, a good ANC headphone has become one of the top priorities of customers these days. We have features like hybrid ANC of at least 40dB, a snug over-ear fit, long battery life, and more that are available in top-selling ANC headphones from popular brands like boAt and more. With Amazon Prime Day 2026 running from July 4 to July 6, now is the right time to act. The sale will bring direct price cuts, instant bank discounts, cashback, and EMI options across audio categories, making it the right time to buy a new ANC headphone that too under Rs. 3,000. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Best ANC Headphones to Get During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

If you are planning to buy a pair of new headphones with ANC, we have prepared a list of the best ANC headphones from known brands like Boat, JBL, and Soundcore's Anker, to help you make an informed buying decision.

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Rank Product Name Price Key Features
1 Boat Rockerz Plus 450 ANC Rs. 3,099 Dolby Audio, Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 6.0
2 Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Rs. 2,999 Hybrid ANC (Up to 40dB), Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 5.4
3 JBL Tune 760 Rs. 4,999 Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode
4 Anker Q20i Rs. 4,499 Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode
5 JBL Tune 520 BT Rs. 2,999 Passive Noise Cancellation Only (No Active ANC)

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro combines 40mm audio drivers with Dolby Audio, and Spatial Audio support. Users can switch between connected devices through dual pairing, while ENx technology aims to improve voice clarity during calls.

Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours, according to boAt. The headphones also support quick charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer up to 10 hours of listening time. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a foldable construction, and BEAST Mode for gaming are among the additional features. This makes it one of the best headphones you can buy on Amazon with Dolby Audio support.

Key Specifications

  • Driver: 40mm dynamic drivers
  • Audio: Dolby Audio, Spatial Audio, boAt Signature Sound
  • Bluetooth: Version 5.3
  • Battery: Up to 80 hours
  • Charging: USB Type-C, ASAP Charge
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth
  • Multipoint: Dual pairing
  • Call Features: ENx technology
  • App: boAt Hearables app
  • Design: Over-ear, foldable
  • Controls: Physical buttons
  • Weight: 260g

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro Price in India

Available at Rs. 2,799, the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro can be purchased in Iris Black, Sage Green, and Starry Night colour options.

boAt Rockerz 512 ANC

The Boat Rockerz 512 ANC wireless headphones are also one of the recent launches from the Indian company. Like the Rockerz Plus 450 ANC, the Rockerz 512 ANC also boasts two 40mm dynamic drivers. It offers up to 40dB ANC and a dedicated transparency mode. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 80 hours of battery, and can charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 2.5 hours. The device supports Bluetooth 5.4, enabling a range of 10m.

Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm Dynamic
  • ANC: Up to 40dB (claimed), Hybrid ANC, Transparency
  • Mics: 2
  • Bluetooth: 5.4, 10m range
  • Battery (claimed): Up to 80 hours
  • Charging: Up to 2.5 hours

Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Price in India, Availability

The Boat Rockerz 512 ANC are on sale in India via Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 2,999.

JBL Tune 520 BT

The JBL Tune 520 BT wireless headphones offer only passive noise cancellation. The device is equipped with 33mm dynamic drivers. The company claims that the JBL Tune 520 BT provides up to 57 hours of music playback on a single charge. However, the tech firm has not revealed the charging time. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3, with the same operating range as other devices in this range.

JBL Tune 520 BT Key Specifications

Drivers: 33mm Dynamic ANC: Passive Noise Cancellation Mics: 2 Bluetooth: 5.3, 10m range Battery (claimed): Up to 57 hours Charging: NA

JBL Tune 520 BT Price in India, Availability

The JBL Tune 520 BT can be purchased in India via Amazon at a price of Rs. 2,999.

JBL Tune 760

Coming to JBL Tune 760, the wireless headphones provide adaptive ANC, while also featuring a dedicated transparency mode. It also gets a dual microphone setup. The JBL Tune 760 is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers. The tech firm claims that the wireless headphones will deliver up to 70 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 2 hours.

JBL Tune 760 Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm Dynamic
  • ANC: Adaptive ANC, Transparency
  • Mics: 2
  • Bluetooth: 5.3, 10m range
  • Battery (claimed): Up to 70 hours
  • Charging: Up to 2 hours

JBL Tune 760 Price in India, Availability

You can purchase the JBL Tune 760 in India via Amazon at Rs. 4,999.

Anker Q20i

Lastly, Soundcore's Anker Q20i headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers. Moreover, it offers hybrid ANC and a dedicated transparency mode. Unlike others in the market, the wireless headphones boast a single-microphone setup, instead of a two-mic unit. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a 10m Bluetooth range. The company claims that the device will provide up to 60 hours of audio playback on a single charge, and 5 minutes of charging is claimed to offer 4 hours of playback.

Anker Q20i Key Specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm Dynamic
  • ANC: Hybrid ANC, Transparency
  • Mics: 1
  • Bluetooth: 5.0, 10m range
  • Battery (claimed): Up to 60 hours
  • Charging: 5 mins of charging provides 4 hours of playback

Anker Q20i Price in India, Availability

The Anker Q20i wireless headphones can be purchased in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 via Amazon.

FAQs

1. Which type of ANC is most effective for blocking daily commute and office noises, and do I have to spend a fortune to get it?

Ans: The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC gives you premium, traffic-muting Hybrid ANC for Rs. 2,999, while other options at this price might offer only basic ear padding.

2. Does using ANC drain the battery too fast? How do I avoid constantly charging my headphones?

Ans: The boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC is the best in this category with a whopping 80-hour battery life and a fast 10-minute charge for 12 hours of playback.

3. Why does the Bluetooth version matter when choosing ANC headphones?

Ans: It prevents audio lag and stuttering while ANC is running, making the boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC the smoothest and most future-proof pick on the market.

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2026, Amazon, Boat, JBL, Anker, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Sale, Boat Rockerz Plus 450 ANC, Boat Rockerz 512 ANC, JBL Tune 520 BT, JBL Tune 760, Anker Q20i, Noise cancelling headphones
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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