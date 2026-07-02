The budget Active noise cancellation (ANC) headphone market is brewing with a lot of options. The ANC feature has finally moved well beyond the premium segment, and you can now see this feature available under Rs. 3,000 headphones. Whether you are a commuter, an office worker, a student, or a gamer, a good ANC headphone has become one of the top priorities of customers these days. We have features like hybrid ANC of at least 40dB, a snug over-ear fit, long battery life, and more that are available in top-selling ANC headphones from popular brands like boAt and more. With Amazon Prime Day 2026 running from July 4 to July 6, now is the right time to act. The sale will bring direct price cuts, instant bank discounts, cashback, and EMI options across audio categories, making it the right time to buy a new ANC headphone that too under Rs. 3,000. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Best ANC Headphones to Get During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

If you are planning to buy a pair of new headphones with ANC, we have prepared a list of the best ANC headphones from known brands like Boat, JBL, and Soundcore's Anker, to help you make an informed buying decision.

Rank Product Name Price Key Features 1 Boat Rockerz Plus 450 ANC Rs. 3,099 Dolby Audio, Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 6.0 2 Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Rs. 2,999 Hybrid ANC (Up to 40dB), Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 5.4 3 JBL Tune 760 Rs. 4,999 Adaptive ANC, Transparency Mode 4 Anker Q20i Rs. 4,499 Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode 5 JBL Tune 520 BT Rs. 2,999 Passive Noise Cancellation Only (No Active ANC)

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro combines 40mm audio drivers with Dolby Audio, and Spatial Audio support. Users can switch between connected devices through dual pairing, while ENx technology aims to improve voice clarity during calls.

Battery life is rated at up to 80 hours, according to boAt. The headphones also support quick charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer up to 10 hours of listening time. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a foldable construction, and BEAST Mode for gaming are among the additional features. This makes it one of the best headphones you can buy on Amazon with Dolby Audio support.

Key Specifications

Driver: 40mm dynamic drivers

Audio: Dolby Audio, Spatial Audio, boAt Signature Sound

Bluetooth: Version 5.3

Battery: Up to 80 hours

Charging: USB Type-C, ASAP Charge

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Multipoint: Dual pairing

Call Features: ENx technology

App: boAt Hearables app

Design: Over-ear, foldable

Controls: Physical buttons

Weight: 260g

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro Price in India

Available at Rs. 2,799, the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro can be purchased in Iris Black, Sage Green, and Starry Night colour options.

boAt Rockerz 512 ANC

The Boat Rockerz 512 ANC wireless headphones are also one of the recent launches from the Indian company. Like the Rockerz Plus 450 ANC, the Rockerz 512 ANC also boasts two 40mm dynamic drivers. It offers up to 40dB ANC and a dedicated transparency mode. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 80 hours of battery, and can charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 2.5 hours. The device supports Bluetooth 5.4, enabling a range of 10m.

Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm Dynamic

ANC: Up to 40dB (claimed), Hybrid ANC, Transparency

Mics: 2

Bluetooth: 5.4, 10m range

Battery (claimed): Up to 80 hours

Charging: Up to 2.5 hours

Boat Rockerz 512 ANC Price in India, Availability

The Boat Rockerz 512 ANC are on sale in India via Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 2,999.

JBL Tune 520 BT

The JBL Tune 520 BT wireless headphones offer only passive noise cancellation. The device is equipped with 33mm dynamic drivers. The company claims that the JBL Tune 520 BT provides up to 57 hours of music playback on a single charge. However, the tech firm has not revealed the charging time. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3, with the same operating range as other devices in this range.

JBL Tune 520 BT Key Specifications

Drivers: 33mm Dynamic ANC: Passive Noise Cancellation Mics: 2 Bluetooth: 5.3, 10m range Battery (claimed): Up to 57 hours Charging: NA

JBL Tune 520 BT Price in India, Availability

The JBL Tune 520 BT can be purchased in India via Amazon at a price of Rs. 2,999.

JBL Tune 760

Coming to JBL Tune 760, the wireless headphones provide adaptive ANC, while also featuring a dedicated transparency mode. It also gets a dual microphone setup. The JBL Tune 760 is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers. The tech firm claims that the wireless headphones will deliver up to 70 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 2 hours.

JBL Tune 760 Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm Dynamic

ANC: Adaptive ANC, Transparency

Mics: 2

Bluetooth: 5.3, 10m range

Battery (claimed): Up to 70 hours

Charging: Up to 2 hours

JBL Tune 760 Price in India, Availability

You can purchase the JBL Tune 760 in India via Amazon at Rs. 4,999.

Anker Q20i

Lastly, Soundcore's Anker Q20i headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers. Moreover, it offers hybrid ANC and a dedicated transparency mode. Unlike others in the market, the wireless headphones boast a single-microphone setup, instead of a two-mic unit. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers a 10m Bluetooth range. The company claims that the device will provide up to 60 hours of audio playback on a single charge, and 5 minutes of charging is claimed to offer 4 hours of playback.

Anker Q20i Key Specifications

Drivers: 40mm Dynamic

ANC: Hybrid ANC, Transparency

Mics: 1

Bluetooth: 5.0, 10m range

Battery (claimed): Up to 60 hours

Charging: 5 mins of charging provides 4 hours of playback

Anker Q20i Price in India, Availability

The Anker Q20i wireless headphones can be purchased in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,499 via Amazon.

FAQs

1. Which type of ANC is most effective for blocking daily commute and office noises, and do I have to spend a fortune to get it?

Ans: The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC gives you premium, traffic-muting Hybrid ANC for Rs. 2,999, while other options at this price might offer only basic ear padding.

2. Does using ANC drain the battery too fast? How do I avoid constantly charging my headphones?

Ans: The boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC is the best in this category with a whopping 80-hour battery life and a fast 10-minute charge for 12 hours of playback.

3. Why does the Bluetooth version matter when choosing ANC headphones?

Ans: It prevents audio lag and stuttering while ANC is running, making the boAt Rockerz Plus 450 ANC the smoothest and most future-proof pick on the market.

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