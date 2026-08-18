Oppo A7 Pro Max was recently launched with a 10,000mAh battery, and another Oppo A series smartphone, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, is now said to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. It was also spotted on a few other listings,s including the Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website and SGS.

Oppo A7 Pro 5G Bags NBTC, SIRIM and SGS Certifications

The unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G appeared on the NBTC website with model number CPH2931 and certification number B38559-26. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

Photo Credit: NBTC

Additionally, as reported by The Tech Outlook, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, with the same model number CPH2931 and reference number RGQL/34L/0826/S(26-4310), appeared on the SIRIM website. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it suggests that it is ready for launch in the Malaysian market.

The report claims that the Oppo A7 Pro 5G appeared in an import/export database bearing model number CPH2931. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication shows two units of the smartphone being shipped to Pakistan in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The entry dated July 3, 2026, hints at a 6.57-inch display.

Furthermore, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G has reportedly received an SGS CB Test Certificate under model number CPH2931. The certificate issued on July 15 has the number FI-70269 and shows Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications as the manufacturer. The listing allegedly shows that the phone complies with the IEC 62368-1:2018 safety standard.

Oppo has not shared any information about the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, but all these certifications suggest that the company may be planning to launch the phone soon in global markets.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000). It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It has a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.