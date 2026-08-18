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Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC, SIRIM and SGS Databases, Launch Could Be Imminent

Oppo A7 Pro 5G surfaced on the NBTC website with model number CPH2931 and certification number B38559-26.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 16:02 IST
Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC, SIRIM and SGS Databases, Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China earlier this month with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro 5G is associated with model number CPH2931
  • Oppo has not shared any information about the Oppo A7 Pro 5G yet
  • It could come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options
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Oppo A7 Pro Max was recently launched with a 10,000mAh battery, and another Oppo A series smartphone, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, is now said to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G surfaced on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website. It was also spotted on a few other listings,s including the Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website and SGS.

Oppo A7 Pro 5G Bags NBTC, SIRIM and SGS Certifications

The unannounced Oppo A7 Pro 5G appeared on the NBTC website with model number CPH2931 and certification number B38559-26. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in China.

oppo cph2931 Oppo A7 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

Additionally, as reported by The Tech Outlook, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, with the same model number CPH2931 and reference number RGQL/34L/0826/S(26-4310), appeared on the SIRIM website. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but it suggests that it is ready for launch in the Malaysian market.

The report claims that the Oppo A7 Pro 5G appeared in an import/export database bearing model number CPH2931. The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication shows two units of the smartphone being shipped to Pakistan in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The entry dated July 3, 2026, hints at a 6.57-inch display.

Furthermore, the Oppo A7 Pro 5G has reportedly received an SGS CB Test Certificate under model number CPH2931. The certificate issued on July 15 has the number FI-70269 and shows Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications as the manufacturer. The listing allegedly shows that the phone complies with the IEC 62368-1:2018 safety standard.

Oppo has not shared any information about the Oppo A7 Pro 5G, but all these certifications suggest that the company may be planning to launch the phone soon in global markets.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max was launched in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000). It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It has a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro 5G, Oppo A7 Pro 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC, SIRIM and SGS Databases, Launch Could Be Imminent
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