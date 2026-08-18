Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G, featuring the Active Matrix Cube, was launched in select global markets last month, and the smartphone now appears to be inching towards an India launch. While Infinix has yet to officially confirm the arrival, a new leak has suggested the launch timeline and colour options. The leak also o includes hands-on images of the phone, offering a closer look at the design. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and has a 6.76-inch display.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X claimed that the Infinix Hot 70 Pro will launch in India in the first week of September. It is tipped to be available in Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Thermo Orange colour options. Notably, the global version is also available in these colourways.

Exclusive: Here's your first look at the Infinix HOT 70 Pro!



I can confirm that the device is launching in India in the first week of September 2026. It will be available in 4 differentiating colours with a Dynamic Shine design:



- Thermo Orange: Changes colour with temperature… pic.twitter.com/xYU580yvL2 — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) August 18, 2026

Further, the hands-on images of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro shared by the tipster show vertically arranged rear camera sensors. The Active Matrix Cube LED display is arranged inside the third camera lens housing. This customisable mini display shows status alerts, notifications, animations and more.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G was released in select global markets last month with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is available in Depth Ring White, Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, Night Pulse and Thermo Orange shades globally.

The company states that the Thermo Orange colour variant of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro shows a saturated, quiet orange below zero degrees Celsius and shifts to a lighter tone of orange at around 65 degrees Celsius. The Mirage Green variant appears subtle under daylight, then reveals a luminous, starry-sky texture in darker surroundings after exposure to natural light. The Silk Glow Purple shows a nano-level crystal texture that shifts with motion, while the Dive Blue offers a matte finish.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has a 6.76-inch IPS LCD panel and runs the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It is offered with a 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery option depending on the location. The battery supports 45W charging. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP68-rated dust and water resistance.