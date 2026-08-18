Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Hands on Images Reveal Design

Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Design

Infinix Hot 70 Pro is said to be offered in Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Thermo Orange colour options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 14:18 IST
Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Design

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G was released in select global markets last month
  • It has vertically arranged rear camera unit
  • Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has a 6.76-inch display
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G, featuring the Active Matrix Cube, was launched in select global markets last month, and the smartphone now appears to be inching towards an India launch. While Infinix has yet to officially confirm the arrival, a new leak has suggested the launch timeline and colour options. The leak also o includes hands-on images of the phone, offering a closer look at the design. The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and has a 6.76-inch display.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on X claimed that the Infinix Hot 70 Pro will launch in India in the first week of September. It is tipped to be available in Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple and Thermo Orange colour options. Notably, the global version is also available in these colourways.

Further, the hands-on images of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro shared by the tipster show vertically arranged rear camera sensors. The Active Matrix Cube LED display is arranged inside the third camera lens housing. This customisable mini display shows status alerts, notifications, animations and more.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G was released in select global markets last month with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is available in Depth Ring White, Dive Blue, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, Night Pulse and Thermo Orange shades globally.

The company states that the Thermo Orange colour variant of the Infinix Hot 70 Pro shows a saturated, quiet orange below zero degrees Celsius and shifts to a lighter tone of orange at around 65 degrees Celsius. The Mirage Green variant appears subtle under daylight, then reveals a luminous, starry-sky texture in darker surroundings after exposure to natural light. The Silk Glow Purple shows a nano-level crystal texture that shifts with motion, while the Dive Blue offers a matte finish.

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G has a 6.76-inch IPS LCD panel and runs the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It is offered with a 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery option depending on the location. The battery supports 45W charging. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 70 Pro, Infinix Hot 70 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Introduces Playlist Notes for Songs, Podcasts and Audiobooks
Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped; Leaked Hands-on Images Reveal Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Buds Neo Launch Date Announced, Design Teased
  2. Xiaomi and Samsung Again Raise Prices of Their Tablet, Phones in India
  3. Lava Virat V1 5G Review: Not Just a Budget Phone
  4. Poco M8x 5G Will Launch in India With This Battery, Charging Support
  5. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside Colour Options
  6. iQOO Z11, Buds Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo A7 Pro 5G Spotted on NBTC and Other Certification Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Alleged Renders Leaked by Tipster; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  2. Binance Plans UK Comeback With FCA Licence Bid: Report
  3. Vivo Phones Could Get Google’s Scam Detection Feature, Suggests APK Teardown
  4. BitBox Patches Security Flaws That Could Expose Wallets to Malicious Firmware
  5. ChatGPT for Teens Launches Globally With Study Mode, Parental Controls and Safety Features
  6. Oppo Find X10 Could Feature 6.59-Inch 1.5K Display With BT.2020 Colour Gamut
  7. Google to Reportedly End Pixel Phones, Watches and Earbuds Manufacturing in China from 2027; Might Expand Production in India, Vietnam
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17 Prices in India Hiked For Second Time in Six Months; Xiaomi Pad 8 Gets Expensive
  9. [Exclusive] Boat Said to be Developing Conversational AI Features for Its Audio Products
  10. CMF Buds Neo India Launch Date Confirmed, Design Revealed Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »