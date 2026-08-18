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iQOO Z11, Buds Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Official India Launch

iQOO Z11 will be available for purchase in India in at least blue and green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 16:04 IST
iQOO Z11, Buds Key Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of Official India Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon/ iQOO

iQOO Z11 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 will feature a MediaTek chipset
  • iQOO Z11 will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Buds will be offered in at least a black shade
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iQOO Z11 will be launched in India later this week, the Vivo sub-brand recently announced. The upcoming smartphone will be accompanied by the iQOO Buds, the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Days before the unveiling of the two new devices, the company revealed new details about them, including iQOO Z11's software support, camera configuration, and ingress protection rating, and iQOO Buds' battery life and charging speed. The new iQOO Z11 is already confirmed to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset. It is also teased to sport a 3D curved display, with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

iQOO Z11, iQOO Buds Key Specifications Confirmed

The smartphone maker, on Tuesday, revealed new details about its upcoming devices. The dedicated microsite for the iQOO Z11 has been updated to confirm that the smartphone will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX882 sensor and optical image stabilisation. The phone will also feature an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, placed between the LED flash and the main rear camera.

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On top of this, the iQOO Z11 is also confirmed to sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. The company also promises that the iQOO Z11 will get three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Moreover, the handset will ship with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with “military-grade durability”.

Separately, in a post on X, the tech firm has announced that the upcoming iQOO Buds will provide 50 hours of total battery life, including 12 hours of music playback or seven hours of calling on a single charge. The TWS is also claimed to deliver four hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging. It appears in a black colourway and a pebble-shaped charging case.

The smartphone maker recently announced that the iQOO Z11 will be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India. The phone and the TWS will be launched in India on August 20. The iQOO Z11 will go on sale in the country via Amazon in at least blue and green colour options. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, paired with a 7,050mAh BlueVolt battery.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Buds, iQOO, iQOO Z11 India Launch, iQOO Buds India Launch, iQOO Z11 Specifications, iQOO Buds Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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