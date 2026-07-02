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Lava Probuds T51, Xscape 13° Neckband With Up to 70 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

The Probuds T51 and the Xscape 13° Neckband are currently available through retail stores and will be available on Amazon at a later date.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 17:08 IST
Lava Probuds T51, Xscape 13° Neckband With Up to 70 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Probuds T51 comes in Blue Frost, Espresso Black and Mocha Cream

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Highlights
  • Probuds T51 supports up to 50dB hybrid ANC
  • Xscape 13° Neckband includes three dedicated EQ modes
  • Both products carry an IPX4 splash resistance rating
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Lava has launched the Probuds T51 true wireless stereo earphones and the Xscape 13° Neckband in India. The new audio products expand the company's Pro series and target different user segments. The Probuds T51 offers hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 50dB, while the Xscape 13° Neckband comes with three dedicated EQ modes. Both audio devices support Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, fast charging, and voice assistant support. Lava has also introduced the Prowatt Air 10K power bank alongside the new audio accessories.

Probuds T51 and Xscape 13° Neckband Price in India, Availability

The Probuds T51 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available in Mocha Cream, Blue Frost and Espresso Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Xscape 13° Neckband is priced at Rs. 699 and comes in Black, Blue and Grey shades. The audio products are currently available through retail stores and will be available on Amazon at a later date, which the company has yet to confirm.

Both the Probuds T51 and the Xscape 13° Neckband are backed by a one-year warranty, a two-month extended warranty and over-the-counter replacement support.

Probuds T51 Features, Specifications

The Probuds T51 is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds support hybrid active noise cancellation of up to 50dB with adaptive noise detection. They also include in-ear detection for automatic playback control. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual-device pairing. They also work with the ProSpot companion app for audio personalisation and custom controls. Voice assistant support is included as well.

Lava claims the Probuds T51 offers up to 60 hours of total playback time. A 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to three hours of playback. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for splash resistance and feature a matte finish.

Xscape 13° Neckband Features, Specifications

The Lava Xscape 13° Neckband is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. It supports three EQ modes, including Pro Bass, Pro Rock, and Pro Balance. The neckband also includes a 40ms low-latency mode for gaming. The device supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual-device pairing. It also offers in-line controls, a built-in microphone and voice assistant support.

According to Lava, the Xscape 13° Neckband delivers up to 70 hours of battery life, while a 10-minute charge offers up to 2.5 hours of playback. The wearable weighs 30g and carries an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Lava ships it with alternative silicone ear tips for different ear sizes.

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Further reading: Probuds T51, Xscape 13 Degree Neckband, Probuds T51 Price in India, Xscape 13 Degree Neckband Price in India, Probuds T51 India Launch, Xscape 13 Degree Neckband India Launch, Probuds T51 Features, Xscape 13 Degree Neckband Features, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Lava Probuds T51, Xscape 13° Neckband With Up to 70 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
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