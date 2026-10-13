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Google Launches Fitbit Edge With AMOLED Screen, Built-In GPS and Health Coach Features: Price, Specifications

Fitbit Edge can mirror smartphone notifications, provide quick text replies, and offer media playback controls for everyday use.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 October 2026 09:18 IST
Google Launches Fitbit Edge With AMOLED Screen, Built-In GPS and Health Coach Features: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Google

Google's latest tracker comes in a range of band options

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Highlights
  • The Fitbit Edge price starts at $179.99 for the standard models
  • The fitness tracker features built-in GPS and an on-demand ECG sensor
  • It offers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge
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Google launched the Fitbit Edge on Monday as the company's latest fitness tracker. The Mountain View-based tech giant says its new offering combines the lightweight form factor of a fitness band with typical smartwatch features. Unlike the recently introduced Fitbit Air, which was a screenless tracker, the Fitbit Edge sports a 1.34-inch AMOLED screen with always-on display functionality. It also gets built-in GPS and a range of health and fitness tracking sensors. The Fitbit Edge is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life.

Fitbit Edge Price, Availability

The Google Fitbit Edge price starts at $179.99 (approximately Rs. 17,200). It comes with small and large silicone Active Bands and is available in four colour options — Matte Black Aluminium with an Obsidian band, Satin Silver Aluminium with a Fog band, Satin Pyrite Aluminium with an Olive band, and Champagne Gold with a Canyon band.

The tech giant has also introduced a Stephen Curry Special Edition of the Fitbit Edge, priced at $219.99 (approximately Rs. 21,000). It features a Satin Pyrite Aluminium case paired with a water-resistant recycled polyester band with signature colour accents.

The Fitbit Edge is available to pre-order via the Google Store and authorised retail partners. It will be available for general purchase beginning October 27.

Fitbit Edge Features, Specifications

The Fitbit Edge features a 1.34-inch AMOLED display with always-on functionality. Google claims that the screen offers 46 percent more viewing area than previous-generation Fitbit trackers. There is also a physical side button, allowing users to control functions like pausing and resuming workouts.

Under the hood, Google's fitness tracker runs on an Ambiq AP5 microcontroller paired with 64MB of NOR flash storage. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and features built-in GPS and Galileo satellite positioning for route tracking without a connected phone.

For activity tracking, the Fitbit Edge supports more than 40 sport modes, with automatic activity recognition and an onboard altimeter to track elevation changes during activities such as running and stair climbing. It also tracks Cardio Load, Daily Readiness, VO2 Max, Active Zone Minutes, and heart rate.

Fitbit Edge comes with optical heart rate monitoring, an ECG sensor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, skin temperature monitoring, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The company says users can take on-demand electrocardiograms (ECG) through the on-wrist ECG app to check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). The tracker also supports irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep-stage analysis, and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking.

For everyday use, the Fitbit Edge can mirror smartphone notifications, provide quick text replies on compatible platforms, and offer media playback controls, alarms, timers, and basic Google Maps guidance.

Google claims its fitness tracker has a replaceable 65mAh lithium-ion battery that delivers up to seven days of battery life on a full charge. A full charge takes up to 90 minutes, while users can get 24 hours of use with a quick five-minute top-up. Fitbit Edge is rated 5 ATM and IP68 for water and dust resistance, allowing it to be used for swimming at depths of up to 50 metres.

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Further reading: Fitbit Edge, Fitbit Edge Price, Fitbit Edge Specifications, Google Fitbit Edge, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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