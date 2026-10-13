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Nothing OS 5.0 Stable Update Rolls Out With New Widgets, System Improvements

Based on Android 17, Nothing OS 5.0 introduces changes to the interface, system performance, widgets, and AI-powered features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 10:39 IST
Nothing OS 5.0 Stable Update Rolls Out With New Widgets, System Improvements

Nothing says its latest update brings more than 80 updates across systems

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Highlights
  • Nothing OS 5.0 stable rollout begins for the Nothing Phone (3)
  • System animations, widgets, and multitasking are improved
  • Essential Space features receive performance and usability updates
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Nothing on Monday announced the stable rollout of Nothing OS 5.0, its latest software update based on Android 17. As per the UK-based company, the update introduces a redesigned Home Screen, a new Lock Screen clock face, and improvements to the company's Essential Space features. There are also updated system animations, new widgets, improved multitasking, and AI-powered app creation tools, which were previously available with the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta.

Nothing OS 5.0 Update: Availability

The stable version of Nothing OS 5.0 has started rolling out, beginning with the Nothing Phone (3). The company says the update will reach more Nothing and CMF smartphones over the coming months. The stable release of the update for other eligible handsets is planned for November.

Nothing OS 5.0's stable release follows the Nothing OS 5.0 open beta programme, which introduced several of the software's major changes ahead of the general rollout.

Nothing OS 5.0 Update: Features

Based on Android 17, Nothing OS 5.0 (review) introduces changes to the interface, system performance, widgets, and AI-powered features. Beginning with the home screen, there are now transparent details across widgets and the search bar. Nothing's new adaptive colour system is said to draw colours from the user's wallpaper to create a more consistent appearance across the interface.

There is a new Micrographics clock face for the Lock Screen. As per the company, it is inspired by hardware design and displays the date, time, weather, and upcoming meetings in one place.

Nothing plans to roll out further improvements to Essential Space, its AI-powered hub, through Google Play alongside the general release. Meanwhile, the company's AI suite has been expanding through tools like Essential Voice, which offers faster and cleaner transcription, and Smart Collections in Essential Space. Nothing says Essential Apps Builder can now be accessed directly on the phone.

nothing 6 Nothing

There are also refreshed icons, updated spacing, and refined animations across the status bar, Settings, Camera, and Gallery. On the personalisation front, users can access new widgets, such as the Collector, which lets users create visual collections of objects. Another one is Away Time, which, as the name suggests, tracks screen-free time.

Nothing OS 5.0 includes several performance improvements as well. The company says it brings faster touch response, better background app retention, and improved system resource management. Animations across apps, folders, widgets, and multitasking have also been refined.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing OS 5 0, Nothing, Nothing OS 5 0 Beta Release Schedule, Nothing OS 5 0 Features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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