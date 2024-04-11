Technology News

Oppo, OnePlus Collaborate With Google to Utilise Gemini AI Capabilities for Their Devices

Through this partnership, Oppo and OpenPlus will introduce new generative AI features globally.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 15:44 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Google Cloud

Oppo and OnePlus plan to introduce over 100 AI-generated content experiences in the next few years

Highlights
  • Oppo and OnePlus will use Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra AI model
  • Oppo recently added its AI Eraser feature to the Reno 11 series globally
  • The brands will reveal details of the partnership later this year
Oppo and OnePlus have joined hands with Google to utilise its artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini's capabilities in their devices. Under the partnership, the Chinese smartphone brands will get to leverage the Gemini 1.0 Ultra model to introduce new AI features. Notably, Oppo already has its own native large language model dubbed AndesGPT, through which it has released multiple AI features in its devices in China. Recently, the brand announced that the Reno 11 series will get the AI Eraser feature globally.

The announcement was made during the tech giant's annual Google Cloud Next event, where Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, said, “Generative AI is a transformative technology, and I'm confident that OPPO and OnePlus are excellently positioned to deliver its benefits to users globally. Through our collaboration with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forging partnerships with other industry leaders for diverse AI experiences, we're excited to significantly expand the realm of mobile AI innovations.”

Zhang also stated that both smartphone brands are planning to introduce more than 100 AI-generated content experiences for its users. AI-generated content experiences likely mean AI-based features that incorporate content in one way or another. Some examples of these features could be the Call Summary generator and the AI image generator. Notably, Oppo has introduced both of these features in China.

It appears that the collaboration with Google will be for Oppo and OnePlus users outside China. While the details of the collaboration are not known at this point, it could pave a path for the companies to bring Google-specific AI features to their smartphones such as Portrait light and lock-screen song identification. In a statement, the brands said some of the under-development features include summarising news articles, summarising audio, and generating new social media content.

Interestingly, the move coincides with Oppo's recent announcement of bringing the AI Eraser feature to the Reno 11 series smartphones worldwide. The AI Eraser is a photo editing tool which can be found within the in-built gallery app. Once a user circles any object in the background, the AI processes and removes it, while restoring the background elements.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo, OnePlus, Google, Google Gemini, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
