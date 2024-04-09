Technology News
Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 18 Launch

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are tipped to support dual connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 10:56 IST
Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 18 Launch

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Nothing Ear has been tipped to launch in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A are expected to support ANC
  • The earphones are tipped to come with IP54 ratings
  • The Nothing Ear and Ear A may get fast charging features
Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are confirmed to launch on April 18. The company revealed that it is changing its naming strategy for its audio lineup. Therefore, despite being the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, the upcoming Nothing Ear true wireless earphones will not carry the number '3' in its moniker. Accompanying these, are the Nothing Ear A, which are tipped to be a cheaper version with skimmed-down features. Ahead of the official launch, a new report has leaked some details of the upcoming earphones including, price, design and key features.

The vanilla Nothing Ear will be the top-end variant among the two models confirmed to launch later this month, according to an Android Headlines report. They are tipped to be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and are likely to be offered in black and white colour options. The report shared leaked images of the earphones which show that they retain the transparent design of its preceding model.

Further, the report added that the Nothing Ear are expected to support active noise cancellation (ANC) and dual connectivity. The earphones are likely to arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the case is likely to get an IPX2 rating.

The Nothing Ear are also tipped to offer a battery life of seven and a half hours with the ANC feature turned off and a total 33 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case is also said to include a fast charging feature, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of playback time from one 10-minute charge.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear A are tipped to be priced at EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The report shared images of the earphones which are shown in black, white, and yellow colour options. The yellow variant is said to offer a more eco-friendly design. If this is true, the packaging of the earphones could also be eco-friendly, the report added.

nothing ear a android headlines inline nothing_ear_a

Nothing Ear A leaked design renders in black, white and yellow colourways
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

According to the report, the only differences between the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A, based on what has been leaked, are an IP rating and battery life. The Nothing Ear A is also expected to support ANC, dual connectivity, and fast charging. However, these earphones are expected to offer a playback time of eight hours without ANC, and a total battery life of 38 hours with the charging case. While the Nothing Ear A earphones are said to carry an IP54 rating, the charging case is likely to get an IP55 rating. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A, Nothing Ear launch, Nothing Ear A launch, Nothing Ear price, Nothing Ear A price, Nothing Ear specifications, Nothing Ear A specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Reportedly Experimenting With Short Videos Filter to Show Content from TikTok, Reels, More in Search

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 18 Launch
