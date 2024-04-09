Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are confirmed to launch on April 18. The company revealed that it is changing its naming strategy for its audio lineup. Therefore, despite being the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, the upcoming Nothing Ear true wireless earphones will not carry the number '3' in its moniker. Accompanying these, are the Nothing Ear A, which are tipped to be a cheaper version with skimmed-down features. Ahead of the official launch, a new report has leaked some details of the upcoming earphones including, price, design and key features.

The vanilla Nothing Ear will be the top-end variant among the two models confirmed to launch later this month, according to an Android Headlines report. They are tipped to be priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and are likely to be offered in black and white colour options. The report shared leaked images of the earphones which show that they retain the transparent design of its preceding model.

Further, the report added that the Nothing Ear are expected to support active noise cancellation (ANC) and dual connectivity. The earphones are likely to arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the case is likely to get an IPX2 rating.

The Nothing Ear are also tipped to offer a battery life of seven and a half hours with the ANC feature turned off and a total 33 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case is also said to include a fast charging feature, which is claimed to provide 10 hours of playback time from one 10-minute charge.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear A are tipped to be priced at EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The report shared images of the earphones which are shown in black, white, and yellow colour options. The yellow variant is said to offer a more eco-friendly design. If this is true, the packaging of the earphones could also be eco-friendly, the report added.

Nothing Ear A leaked design renders in black, white and yellow colourways

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

According to the report, the only differences between the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A, based on what has been leaked, are an IP rating and battery life. The Nothing Ear A is also expected to support ANC, dual connectivity, and fast charging. However, these earphones are expected to offer a playback time of eight hours without ANC, and a total battery life of 38 hours with the charging case. While the Nothing Ear A earphones are said to carry an IP54 rating, the charging case is likely to get an IP55 rating.

