GoBoult Tenet has been launched in India as the brand's first true wireless stereo headset that is claimed to have been fully designed in the country. It supports fast charging and dual device connectivity. The GoBoult Tenet is equipped with four microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC), but it lacks support for active noise cancellation. The launch comes months after the company rebranded itself and announced a Rs. 25 crore investment in research and design.

GoBoult Tenet Price, Availability

The GoBoult Tenet is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. The wireless headset is currently available for purchase through GoBoult's India website as well as major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. GoBoult Tenet is offered in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow and Turbo Orange colour options.

GoBoult Tenet Features, Specifications

GoBoult's latest Tenet TWS headset has a 13mm dynamic driver in each earphone, which features four microphones for ENC, which is claimed to reduce background noise and improve voice clarity. The headset also supports an ultra-low latency gaming mode and app-based controls through the GoBoult Amp app, which allows users to customise EQ settings, touch controls, and other preferences.

The wireless headset supports Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices at the same time. With the charging case, the TWS headset offer up to 75 hours of total playback, according to the company. Fast charging support is claimed to deliver up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge using a USB Type-C port.

The GoBoult Tenet features a flat-top case with a rubber-matte finish, integrated micro-labels, and an LED indicator system. The earbuds carry an IPX5 rating for water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

The company says the earbuds were developed using LiDAR scans of thousands of ear shapes to improve in-ear fit and long-term comfort. The TriArc case design is said to use a distinctive triangular cut to accommodate a larger battery while keeping the form factor compact.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.