GoBoult Tenet Launched in India With 13mm Dynamic Drivers, IPX5 Rating: Price, Features

GoBoult Tenet earbuds are compatible with the GoBoult Amp app.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 15:09 IST
GoBoult Tenet Launched in India With 13mm Dynamic Drivers, IPX5 Rating: Price, Features

Photo Credit: GoBoult

GoBoult Tenet features a flat-top case with a rubber-matte finish

Highlights
  • GoBoult Tenet launches at Rs. 1,299 in four colour options
  • Tenet offers 13mm drivers with quad mic ENC for clearer calls
  • GoBoult Tenet supports dual device connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3
GoBoult Tenet has been launched in India as the brand's first true wireless stereo headset that is claimed to have been fully designed in the country. It supports fast charging and dual device connectivity. The GoBoult Tenet is equipped with four microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC), but it lacks support for active noise cancellation. The launch comes months after the company rebranded itself and announced a Rs. 25 crore investment in research and design.

GoBoult Tenet Price, Availability

The GoBoult Tenet is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. The wireless headset is currently available for purchase through GoBoult's India website as well as major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. GoBoult Tenet is offered in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow and Turbo Orange colour options.

GoBoult Tenet Features, Specifications

GoBoult's latest Tenet TWS headset has a 13mm dynamic driver in each earphone, which features four microphones for ENC, which is claimed to reduce background noise and improve voice clarity. The headset also supports an ultra-low latency gaming mode and app-based controls through the GoBoult Amp app, which allows users to customise EQ settings, touch controls, and other preferences.

The wireless headset supports Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices at the same time. With the charging case, the TWS headset offer up to 75 hours of total playback, according to the company. Fast charging support is claimed to deliver up to 120 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge using a USB Type-C port.

The GoBoult Tenet features a flat-top case with a rubber-matte finish, integrated micro-labels, and an LED indicator system. The earbuds carry an IPX5 rating for water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

The company says the earbuds were developed using LiDAR scans of thousands of ear shapes to improve in-ear fit and long-term comfort. The TriArc case design is said to use a distinctive triangular cut to accommodate a larger battery while keeping the form factor compact.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
GoBoult Tenet True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

GoBoult Tenet True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
GoBoult Tenet Launched in India With 13mm Dynamic Drivers, IPX5 Rating: Price, Features
