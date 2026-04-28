Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • GoBoult Rave Q5, Rave Q10 Launched in India Alongside New Groove Series Speakers: Price, Features

GoBoult Rave Q5, Rave Q10 Launched in India Alongside New Groove Series Speakers: Price, Features

The Rave series focuses on portability, while the Groove series offers dual drivers, BoomX bass technology, and up to 20W output.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 19:16 IST
GoBoult Rave Q5, Rave Q10 Launched in India Alongside New Groove Series Speakers: Price, Features

Photo Credit: GoBoult

GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q10 is available in a Jet Black shade

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Groove series offers up to 20W sound output
  • All models support TWS pairing for stereo sound
  • Select models include RGB lighting effects
Advertisement

GoBoult has expanded its portable speaker lineup in India with the Bassbox Rave Q5, Rave Q10, and Groove 12, 14, and 20 models, offering options across different power levels and use cases. The new speakers feature dynamic bass-boosted drivers, up to 20W output, RGB lighting on select models, and TWS pairing support. The Rave Q5 focuses on compact portability with 5W output and a utility loop, while the Rave Q10 adds 10W output, RGB lighting, and calling. The Groove series brings dual drivers, BoomX bass technology, 360-degree audio, and IPX5 durability.

GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5, Bassbox Rave Q10 Price in India, Availability

In India, the GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5 is priced at Rs. 699, while the Rave Q10 costs Rs. 1,199. The Rave Q5 comes in a Black colourway, while the Rave Q10 is available in a Jet Black shade.

The company says that the Rave Q5 is available via the GoBoult website and major e-commerce platforms. The Rave Q10 will be available starting April 30 across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other platforms.

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, Bassbox Groove 14, Bassbox Groove 20 Price in India, Availability

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12 price in India is set at Rs. 1,399. The Groove 14 costs Rs. 1,599, while the Groove 20 is priced at Rs. 1,999. All three models are available in Black colour options.

The Groove 12 is already available across GoBoult's website and major e-commerce platforms. The Groove 14 and Groove 20, on the other hand, are scheduled to be released on April 30 via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other online stores.

GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5, Bassbox Rave Q10 Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5 comes with a dynamic bass-boosted driver and 5W output, while the Rave Q10 steps up to a 10W output with enhanced bass tuning. Both speakers use cylindrical designs that enable 360-degree sound dispersion. The Rave Q5 is designed for portability with a compact form factor, a utility loop for easy carrying, and top-mounted controls for one-handed use. The Rave Q10 adds dynamic multi-colour RGB lighting, customisable Rave ropes, and hands-free calling.

Both models support TWS mode, allowing two speakers to be paired for stereo sound. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4. The Rave Q5 supports Bluetooth and TF card input, while the Rave Q10 adds USB input alongside Bluetooth and TF card support. The Rave Q5 is claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback, while the Rave Q10 is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. Both models feature splash-resistant mesh fabric exteriors designed for indoor and outdoor use.

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, Bassbox Groove 14, Bassbox Groove 20 Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, 14, and 20 feature dual dynamic drivers paired with BoomX bass technology and passive radiators, delivering 12W, 14W, and 20W output, respectively. All three models use cylindrical designs to provide 360-degree sound output.

The Groove 12 includes a perforated mesh grille, metallic disc radiators, textured rubber panels, and an RGB LED ring. It also offers full media controls. The Groove 14 builds on this with enhanced 14W output, customisable RGB lighting, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Groove 20 increases output to 20W and adds a signature beat band design with vibrant RGB lighting.

All three models support TWS pairing for stereo output and feature Bluetooth 5.4 with EDR for stable connections. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, TF card, USB, and Type-C input. The Groove 20 is claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback, while the Groove 14 packs a 3,000mAh battery. All three models come with IPX5 water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor use.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5, GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q10, GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, GoBoult Bassbox Groove 14, GoBoult Bassbox Groove 20, GoBoult
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Israel's Regulatory Authority Approves Shekel-Pegged Stablecoin After Pilot on Solana Blockchain
Remake of First Assassin's Creed Game Said to Be in the Works at Ubisoft
GoBoult Rave Q5, Rave Q10 Launched in India Alongside New Groove Series Speakers: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Launched in India With 10,200mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life
  3. OnePlus Launches Ace 6 Ultra in China With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launched With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. Remake of First Assassin's Creed Game Said to Be in the Works at Ubisoft
  3. GoBoult Rave Q5, Rave Q10 Launched in India Alongside New Groove Series Speakers: Price, Features
  4. Israel's Regulatory Authority Approves Shekel-Pegged Stablecoin After Pilot on Solana Blockchain
  5. Nothing's Essential Space Updated With Cloud Storage for Data Backup, Sync Across Handsets
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip Alongside Controller Accessory: Price, Features
  7. Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. Motorola Razr 70 Series Design, Colour Options Revealed in Fresh Leak
  9. Samsung Exynos 2700 Will Reportedly Feature New SoC, DRAM Packaging for Improved Thermal Management
  10. Taylor Swift Files to Trademark Voice, Image to Protect Her Likeness From AI Deepfakes: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »