GoBoult has expanded its portable speaker lineup in India with the Bassbox Rave Q5, Rave Q10, and Groove 12, 14, and 20 models, offering options across different power levels and use cases. The new speakers feature dynamic bass-boosted drivers, up to 20W output, RGB lighting on select models, and TWS pairing support. The Rave Q5 focuses on compact portability with 5W output and a utility loop, while the Rave Q10 adds 10W output, RGB lighting, and calling. The Groove series brings dual drivers, BoomX bass technology, 360-degree audio, and IPX5 durability.

GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5, Bassbox Rave Q10 Price in India, Availability

In India, the GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5 is priced at Rs. 699, while the Rave Q10 costs Rs. 1,199. The Rave Q5 comes in a Black colourway, while the Rave Q10 is available in a Jet Black shade.

The company says that the Rave Q5 is available via the GoBoult website and major e-commerce platforms. The Rave Q10 will be available starting April 30 across Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other platforms.

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, Bassbox Groove 14, Bassbox Groove 20 Price in India, Availability

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12 price in India is set at Rs. 1,399. The Groove 14 costs Rs. 1,599, while the Groove 20 is priced at Rs. 1,999. All three models are available in Black colour options.

The Groove 12 is already available across GoBoult's website and major e-commerce platforms. The Groove 14 and Groove 20, on the other hand, are scheduled to be released on April 30 via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and other online stores.

GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5, Bassbox Rave Q10 Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Bassbox Rave Q5 comes with a dynamic bass-boosted driver and 5W output, while the Rave Q10 steps up to a 10W output with enhanced bass tuning. Both speakers use cylindrical designs that enable 360-degree sound dispersion. The Rave Q5 is designed for portability with a compact form factor, a utility loop for easy carrying, and top-mounted controls for one-handed use. The Rave Q10 adds dynamic multi-colour RGB lighting, customisable Rave ropes, and hands-free calling.

Both models support TWS mode, allowing two speakers to be paired for stereo sound. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4. The Rave Q5 supports Bluetooth and TF card input, while the Rave Q10 adds USB input alongside Bluetooth and TF card support. The Rave Q5 is claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback, while the Rave Q10 is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. Both models feature splash-resistant mesh fabric exteriors designed for indoor and outdoor use.

GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, Bassbox Groove 14, Bassbox Groove 20 Features, Specifications

The GoBoult Bassbox Groove 12, 14, and 20 feature dual dynamic drivers paired with BoomX bass technology and passive radiators, delivering 12W, 14W, and 20W output, respectively. All three models use cylindrical designs to provide 360-degree sound output.

The Groove 12 includes a perforated mesh grille, metallic disc radiators, textured rubber panels, and an RGB LED ring. It also offers full media controls. The Groove 14 builds on this with enhanced 14W output, customisable RGB lighting, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Groove 20 increases output to 20W and adds a signature beat band design with vibrant RGB lighting.

All three models support TWS pairing for stereo output and feature Bluetooth 5.4 with EDR for stable connections. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, TF card, USB, and Type-C input. The Groove 20 is claimed to offer up to eight hours of playback, while the Groove 14 packs a 3,000mAh battery. All three models come with IPX5 water resistance, making them suitable for outdoor use.