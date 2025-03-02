HMD Amped Buds were launched on Sunday ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona. The latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset from HMD is claimed to offer up to 95 hours of playback, which includes the charging case. Users can also charge their smartphone's battery by placing the charging case on a compatible handset's rear panel. The company also unveiled new smartphones aimed at improving teen safety, as well as FC Barcelona-themed handsets at MWC 2025.

HMD Amped Buds Price, Availability

HMD Amped Buds price is reportedly set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,100) and the wireless headset is expected to go on sale in select markets in April.

The headset is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colourways. There's no word from HMD on whether the Amped Buds will be introduced in India.

HMD Amped Buds Specifications, Features

Like most TWS headsets, the HMD Amped Buds features an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and a stem. Each earphone is equipped with a 10mm driver and three microphones — these enable support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) features.

HMD Amped Buds features a hinge on each earphone

Photo Credit: HMD

The HMD Amped Buds can be connected to two devices at the same time, and offers Google Fast Pair support. The company says that the earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating.

The wireless headset has a slim case that packs a 1,600mAh battery that can be charged via a USB Type-C port. HMD says that the Amped Buds can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC off — this number drops to 4 hours when ANC is enabled. With the case, the company says the device offers up to 95 hours of playback.

The charging case also doubles as a small power bank that can be attached to a compatible smartphone — like the HMD Skyline or recent iPhone models — that offer support for Qi2 wireless charging. HMD says the case can charge the Skyline's battery to 13.8 percent (wireless) and 20.7 percent (wired), and an iPhone 16 Pro to 20 percent (wireless) and 24 percent (wired).