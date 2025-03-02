HMD Barca Fusion and HMD Barca 3210 were unveiled on Sunday as part of the Finnish company's collaboration with Spanish football club FC Barcelona at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The former is a collector's edition smartphone that features exclusive themed content, while the HMD Barca 3210 resembles the company's classic feature phone, while offering 4G connectivity. The company also unveiled the HMD Fusion X1, a smartphone that is designed to keep younger users safe as they use the internet.

The company has yet to announce pricing for the new HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210, and HMD Fusion X1 models. These smartphones are expected to go on sale in global markets in the coming months. The HMD Barca 3210 is available in Blau and Grana colourways.

HMD Fusion X1 Features

HMD has reportedly equipped the Fusion X1 with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera, paired with an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor. The handset has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

HMD Fusion X1 will offer parental control features

The HMD Fusion X1 is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W. The company has also shown off various "outfits", which are accessories that are compatible with the phone, just like the original HMD Fusion that arrived last year.

According to the company, the HMD Fusion X1 is its first smartphone designed to help younger users, including teenagers, to explore the internet safely. Parents will be able to access location safety features, approve contacts, block access to certain apps (or set a schedule), and view their kid's real time location. These features will be available as part of HMD's Xplora parental controls service, which

HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210 Features

The new HMD Barca Fusion handset is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera, and while the company has yet to reveal the specifications of this handset, it appears to be a rebranded, themed version of the HMD Fusion X1. It will also support accessories, like the company's other Fusion smartphones.

HMD's FC Barcelona-themed handsets

Customers will get access to exclusive themed content on the HMD Barca Fusion, which includes the FC Barcelona app, sounds, wallpapers, and greetings from the club's current team. The Barca Fusion also ships with a case that features signatures of the company's players. These signatures are said to glow under UV light.

Similarly, the HMD Barca 3210 is a themed version of the Nokia 3210. It's a feature phone that doesn't offer support for apps. It does let you play a FC Barecelona-themed version of the classic Snake game, which is preloaded on the smartphone.

The HMD Barca 3210 offers support for 4G connectivity, and the company touts the phone's ability to deliver long battery life on a single charge. The Barca 3210 is shown to feature a single rear camera, along with an LED flash, and this could be the same 2-megapixel sensor on the Nokia 3210.

