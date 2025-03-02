Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled new feature phones on Sunday at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The company introduced the HMD 2660 Flip, as well as the HMD 130 Music and 150 Music devices. The former is a redesigned Nokia 2660 Flip that was launched in 2022, while the latter are the company's music-focused feature phones. These devices offer limited functionalities and features, and do not offer touch-enabled screens. However, users will find removable batteries and in-built FM Radio support. HMD has launched the phones in several international markets.

HMD 2660 Flip Specifications

In a press release, the company detailed the new HMD 2660 Flip that was also showcased in Barcelona at MWC 2025. The flip-styled feature phone is available in Cosy Black and Twilight Violet colour options, and the company plans to launch a Raspberry Red colourway soon.

Coming to specifications, the HMD 2660 Flip 2025 features a 2.8-inch QVGA screen as the primary display and a 1.77-inch cover display. The company is pitching it as a “detox device” that reduces over reliance on the smart features of modern smartphones.

The feature phone comes with large buttons for numbers and T9 messaging support, flip to answer calls, and even a 0.3-megapixel single rear camera, which is paired with an LED that doubles as flash and torch light.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 4.2 and VoLTE support. The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 offers 48MB RAM and 128MB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 32GB with support for micro SD cards. It also comes with an in-built FM Radio support. The phone is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery and offers USB Type-C charging support.

HMD 130 Music, 150 Music Specifications and Features

The HMD 130 Music and 150 Music feature phones come with retro aesthetics and a focus on music playback. The HMD 130 Music is available in Dark Grey, Blue and Red colour options, whereas the HMD 150 Music comes in Dark Grey, Purple, and Light Blue colour options. These devices are yet to be launched in India.

HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music

Photo Credit: HMD

As per the company's press release, both handsets feature a 2.4-inch QVGA display and offer 8MB RAM and 82MB internal storage. The storage space can be expanded up to 32GB with a micro SD card.

For music playback, these devices sport a 2W speaker on the back with dedicated music buttons. They also come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. These devices are backed by a 2,500mAh removable battery and USB Type-C charging support. In addition, the HMD 130 Music comes with a dual torch module at the top of the phone.