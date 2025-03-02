Technology News
English Edition

HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music at MWC 2025

The HMD 2660 Flip is a feature phone with a 2.8-inch QVGA non-touch display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 March 2025 21:00 IST
HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music at MWC 2025

Photo Credit: HMD

The HMD 2660 Flip is available in Cosy Black and Twilight Violet colour options

Highlights
  • The HMD 2660 Flip features a 1,450mAh removable battery
  • The HMD 2660 Flip features a 1,450mAh removable battery
  • All the new HMD phones arrive with FM Radio support
Advertisement

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled new feature phones on Sunday at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The company introduced the HMD 2660 Flip, as well as the HMD 130 Music and 150 Music devices. The former is a redesigned Nokia 2660 Flip that was launched in 2022, while the latter are the company's music-focused feature phones. These devices offer limited functionalities and features, and do not offer touch-enabled screens. However, users will find removable batteries and in-built FM Radio support. HMD has launched the phones in several international markets.

HMD 2660 Flip Specifications

In a press release, the company detailed the new HMD 2660 Flip that was also showcased in Barcelona at MWC 2025. The flip-styled feature phone is available in Cosy Black and Twilight Violet colour options, and the company plans to launch a Raspberry Red colourway soon.

Coming to specifications, the HMD 2660 Flip 2025 features a 2.8-inch QVGA screen as the primary display and a 1.77-inch cover display. The company is pitching it as a “detox device” that reduces over reliance on the smart features of modern smartphones.

The feature phone comes with large buttons for numbers and T9 messaging support, flip to answer calls, and even a 0.3-megapixel single rear camera, which is paired with an LED that doubles as flash and torch light.

For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 4.2 and VoLTE support. The HMD 2660 Flip 2025 offers 48MB RAM and 128MB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 32GB with support for micro SD cards. It also comes with an in-built FM Radio support. The phone is backed by a 1,450mAh removable battery and offers USB Type-C charging support.

HMD 130 Music, 150 Music Specifications and Features

The HMD 130 Music and 150 Music feature phones come with retro aesthetics and a focus on music playback. The HMD 130 Music is available in Dark Grey, Blue and Red colour options, whereas the HMD 150 Music comes in Dark Grey, Purple, and Light Blue colour options. These devices are yet to be launched in India.

hmd 130 150 music HMD 150 Music

HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music
Photo Credit: HMD

 

As per the company's press release, both handsets feature a 2.4-inch QVGA display and offer 8MB RAM and 82MB internal storage. The storage space can be expanded up to 32GB with a micro SD card.

For music playback, these devices sport a 2W speaker on the back with dedicated music buttons. They also come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. These devices are backed by a 2,500mAh removable battery and USB Type-C charging support. In addition, the HMD 130 Music comes with a dual torch module at the top of the phone.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: HMD 2660 Flip, HMD 130 Music, HMD 150 Music, HMD, MWC, MWC 2025, MWC25, MWC2025
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210 Launched at MWC 2025; Teen-Focused HMD Fusion X1 Tags Along
HMD Amped Buds With Qi2 Wireless Charging Case, IP54 Rating Launched at MWC 2025

Related Stories

HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music at MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: See Prices
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Launched: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 First Impressions
  4. MWC 2025: HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210 Debut Alongside HMD Fusion X1
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 India Launch Confirmed for March 11
  2. Xiaomi 15 Series Gets Google Gemini Integration; HyperOS 2.0 Global Rollout Timeline Revealed
  3. HMD Amped Buds With Qi2 Wireless Charging Case, IP54 Rating Launched at MWC 2025
  4. HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music at MWC 2025
  5. HMD Barca Fusion, HMD Barca 3210 Launched at MWC 2025; Teen-Focused HMD Fusion X1 Tags Along
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched
  8. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  9. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  10. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »