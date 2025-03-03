Technology News
Honor Earbuds Open With AI-Backed Features, Up to 22 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Honor Earbuds Open earphones support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Earbuds Open comes in Polar Black and Polar Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Earbuds Open have 16mm multi-magnetic circuit drivers
  • They earphones allow users to adjust volume by swiping up and down
  • The Honor Earbuds Open earphones carry a 58mAh battery each
Honor Earbuds Open were unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 on Sunday. The open-ear TWS headsets come with support for hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and surround subwoofers that are said to offer an immersive audio experience. The earphones also support AI-backed features like AI Translation and AI Agent. The latter allows users to easily access the voice assistant from the paired device. The Earbuds Open are claimed to offer a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge.

Honor Earbuds Open Price

Honor Earbuds Open price in select European countries is set at EUR 149.90 (roughly Rs. 13,600). They are currently available for purchase via the Honor Germany e-store. The earphones are offered in Polar Black and Polar Gold colour options.

Honor Earbuds Open Features

The Honor Earbuds Open are made of skin-friendly silicone and high-performance nickel-titanium memory alloy, which are said to "optimise stability and comfort." The slim ear hooks are said to ensure compatibility with people who wear glasses. The earphones have 16mm multi-magnetic circuit drivers with a high-elasticity TPU composite diaphragm and titanium-plated tweeter dome. They also have surround subwoofers, which help users experience immersive, spatial audio. 

Honor's open-ear TWS earphones support hybrid active noise cancellation as well as environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. They also get pop-up pairing, Bluetooth 5.2, dual connectivity and a Find Earbuds feature. Adjusting volume is accomplished via swipe up/down gestures alongside double and triple tap, as well as long presses for changing modes, playback controls, and answering/ending calls. 

Among supported AI features are AI Privacy Call which uses the reverse sound field acoustic system to reduce sound leakage and is said to ensure privacy even in places like elevators and conference halls. The AI Agent feature can be used to access the voice assistant of the paired device. The AI Translation feature supports 15 languages and has three modes including Shared, Exclusive and Simultaneous Interpretation. 

The Honor Earbuds Open are claimed to last for up to 22 hours on a single charge with the case, while the earphones are said to offer a playback time of up to six hours. The earbuds have a 58mAh battery each, while the case has a 480mAh cell. Each earphone weighs 7.9g while the case, without the earphones, weighs 52.5g. The earphones have an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Honor Earbuds Open, Honor Earbuds Open Price, Honor Earbuds Open Launch, Honor Earbuds Open Features, Honor, MWC 2025, MWC
