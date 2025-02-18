Honor announced its plans to share a new strategic initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 on Monday. The smartphone brand will showcase its “Alpha Plan” in a keynote session in Barcelona. While the company did not share any details about what the announcements could be about, it is speculated to be about software-based enhancements. Notably, the keynote session will take place a day before the MWC 2025 event officially begins. The event is scheduled between March 3 and March 6.

Honor to Showcase Its Alpha Plan at MWC 2025

The consumer tech brand's Alpha Plan strategic initiative is difficult to understand at present. In a newsroom post, Honor detailed the AI-focused vision without revealing any details. The Chinese brand used phrases such as “pioneering spirit in exploration”, “excellence at the highest level”, “performance through innovation”, and “strategic foresight” to describe the Alpha Plan, but that does not really tell us what the keynote session might include.

Notably, Honor's keynote session will take place on March 2 at 4:30pm CET (9:00pm IST) at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, on the sidelines of MWC 2025. What is clear about this strategic initiative is that it would be centred around AI innovation, and it would be driven via partnerships.

Honor highlighted that the Alpha Plan will focus on “fostering an open and collaborative environment”, which could hint at the brand leaning towards the open-source community. The Alpha Plan is also said to “build a robust AI ecosystem”, which could include multiple other consumer tech brands. It is possible that the brand will unveil an open-source AI platform where multiple global brands can collectively build AI features for end users. The company might also introduce new AI features to its smartphones.

The company also shied away from mentioning any hardware, including any new flagship smartphones. It is unclear whether Honor is not planning to unveil any new phones at the event, or is just keeping them under the wraps for now. The newsroom post also suggests that the Chinese brand could expand AI features to other form factors such as wearables, smart home devices, and more.