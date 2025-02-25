Honor will introduce cross-platform connectivity with other ecosystems as part of its larger initiative dubbed “Alpha Plan” at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona next week. As per the company, Honor users will be able to link their devices across other ecosystems for carrying out activities such as sharing files with their family and friends. With this proposed feature, the company is said to eliminate the need of using third-party file-sharing applications.

Cross-Platform Connectivity on Honor Smartphones

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor teased its upcoming Alpha Plan which will now include cross-platform connectivity. The company aims to convert the currently available separate systems into “seamless ecosystems”. Users will be able to share files across other ecosystems leveraging the Honor Share app, a move aimed at “redefining seamless interaction and integration across our ecosystem”.

It's time to break boundaries.



All-ecosystem Exchange lets you link your HONOR phone with devices across other ecosystems - meaning no more awkward third-party file transfer services when you want to share a file with friends.#HONORAI #HONORMWC2025 #HONORALPHA pic.twitter.com/OJnBZXl0SE — HONOR (@Honorglobal) February 24, 2025

This is all part of the Honor Alpha Plan which has also been teased to offer protection against deepfakes powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Honor says its technology can detect face swaps in real time, protecting users against manipulated video calls or other online interactions. Notably, the aforementioned feature was first announced alongside the release of the Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Through subsequent social media posts, the company has also teased other AI features, several of them already available on its smartphones and other devices.

Announcing the Alpha Plan last week, Honor highlighted that it will focus on “fostering an open and collaborative environment”, potentially hinting towards the brand's likelihood to lean towards an open-source community. Further, it is also claimed to “build a robust AI ecosystem”.

Since details remain scarce, the Chinese OEM's strategic initiative is difficult to understand at present. It will be announced during Honor's keynote session on March 2 at 4:30pm CET (9:00pm IST) at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, on the sidelines of MWC 2025.