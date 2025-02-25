Technology News
English Edition

Honor Teases Cross-Platform Connectivity With Other Ecosystems Ahead of MWC 2025

Honor users will be able to share files across other ecosystems leveraging the Honor Share app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 16:14 IST
Honor Teases Cross-Platform Connectivity With Other Ecosystems Ahead of MWC 2025

Photo Credit: X/Honor

The Honor Alpha Plan will be announced at the company's keynte

Highlights
  • Honor aims to replace third-party file-sharing apps with its strategy
  • The initiative is part of the company's new "Alpha Plan"
  • More details will be revealed at Honor’s March 2 keynote
Advertisement

Honor will introduce cross-platform connectivity with other ecosystems as part of its larger initiative dubbed “Alpha Plan” at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona next week. As per the company, Honor users will be able to link their devices across other ecosystems for carrying out activities such as sharing files with their family and friends. With this proposed feature, the company is said to eliminate the need of using third-party file-sharing applications.

Cross-Platform Connectivity on Honor Smartphones

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor teased its upcoming Alpha Plan which will now include cross-platform connectivity. The company aims to convert the currently available separate systems into “seamless ecosystems”. Users will be able to share files across other ecosystems leveraging the Honor Share app, a move aimed at “redefining seamless interaction and integration across our ecosystem”.

This is all part of the Honor Alpha Plan which has also been teased to offer protection against deepfakes powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Honor says its technology can detect face swaps in real time, protecting users against manipulated video calls or other online interactions. Notably, the aforementioned feature was first announced alongside the release of the Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Through subsequent social media posts, the company has also teased other AI features, several of them already available on its smartphones and other devices.

Announcing the Alpha Plan last week, Honor highlighted that it will focus on “fostering an open and collaborative environment”, potentially hinting towards the brand's likelihood to lean towards an open-source community. Further, it is also claimed to “build a robust AI ecosystem”.

Since details remain scarce, the Chinese OEM's strategic initiative is difficult to understand at present. It will be announced during Honor's keynote session on March 2 at 4:30pm CET (9:00pm IST) at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, on the sidelines of MWC 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: honor, Honor Smartphones, MWC, MWC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in July
Samsung Set to Refresh Its Galaxy A Series Lineup With Improved Camera Features

Related Stories

Honor Teases Cross-Platform Connectivity With Other Ecosystems Ahead of MWC 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  3. Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Panasonic Soundbars With Dolby Digital Plus Support Debut in India
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design, Specifications Leak Revealing Slim Design
  9. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  10. Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  2. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  3. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
  4. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online
  5. Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures
  6. Poco M7 5G India Launch Set for March 3; Chipset, Price Range Revealed
  7. Honor Teases Cross-Platform Connectivity With Other Ecosystems Ahead of MWC 2025
  8. Anthropic Releases Claude 3.7 Sonnet AI Model With Reasoning Capabilities, Introduces Claude Code
  9. Panasonic Soundbars With Dolby Digital Plus Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Arabia Had Five Times More Rainfall 400 Years Ago, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »