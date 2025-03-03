Honor Watch 5 Ultra was launched on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 2. It arrives as the latest addition to the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM)'s smartwatch lineup which already comprises the Honor Watch 5 and the Watch 4 Pro. The Honor Watch 5 Ultra boasts a handful of company-first features, including Electrocardiogram (ECG) reading. Honor claims its new smartwatch can run up to 15 days with typical usage on a single charge.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Availability

Honor Watch 5 Ultra price is not known at the moment, however, the global website lists it as coming soon. It is offered in black and brown colourways, paired with a fluoroelastomer and leather strap, respectively. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Europe soon.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Specifications

Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch (466 x 466 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz. Housed in a circular Grade 5 titanium alloy case, the smartwatch comes equipped with always-on display functionality for viewing important information at a glance. The display also has sapphire glass protection on top.

As per the company, users can leverage its Quick Health Scan feature to get an overview of their health. Further, it also gets an ECG tracking feature for instant reading. Meanwhile, the Healthy Morning Report delivers a summary of the previous day's health data. The smartwatch comes with 100+ sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, and blood-oxygen monitoring.

For durability, the Honor Watch 5 Ultra has a new Free Diving Mode that allows users to dive underwater up to a depth of 40 metres. It boasts an IP68-rated build against dust and water ingress. It packs a 480mAh battery, which the company claims, can last up to 15 days on a single charge with typical usage.

The smartwatch measures 46.3×46.3x 11.4mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 51.8g. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS.

Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded

Further, Honor also announced the expansion of the availability of the Honor Pad V9 to the global markets. The Honor Pad V9 price is set at EUR 449.90 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The tablet carries similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which has been available since last year.