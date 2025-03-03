Technology News
English Edition

Honor Watch 5 Ultra With ECG Tracking Unveiled at MWC 2025; Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra's Quick Health Scan feature delivers an overview of the user's health.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 11:51 IST
Honor Watch 5 Ultra With ECG Tracking Unveiled at MWC 2025; Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a circular dial with a Grade 5 titanium alloy case

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display
  • The smartwatch has a 15-day battery life and an IP68-rated build
  • Honor also expanded the availability of Honor Buds Open and Pad V9
Advertisement

Honor Watch 5 Ultra was launched on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 2. It arrives as the latest addition to the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM)'s smartwatch lineup which already comprises the Honor Watch 5 and the Watch 4 Pro. The Honor Watch 5 Ultra boasts a handful of company-first features, including Electrocardiogram (ECG) reading. Honor claims its new smartwatch can run up to 15 days with typical usage on a single charge.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Availability

Honor Watch 5 Ultra price is not known at the moment, however, the global website lists it as coming soon. It is offered in black and brown colourways, paired with a fluoroelastomer and leather strap, respectively. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in Europe soon.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra Specifications

Honor Watch 5 Ultra sports a 1.5-inch (466 x 466 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz. Housed in a circular Grade 5 titanium alloy case, the smartwatch comes equipped with always-on display functionality for viewing important information at a glance. The display also has sapphire glass protection on top.

As per the company, users can leverage its Quick Health Scan feature to get an overview of their health. Further, it also gets an ECG tracking feature for instant reading. Meanwhile, the Healthy Morning Report delivers a summary of the previous day's health data. The smartwatch comes with 100+ sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, and blood-oxygen monitoring.

For durability, the Honor Watch 5 Ultra has a new Free Diving Mode that allows users to dive underwater up to a depth of 40 metres. It boasts an IP68-rated build against dust and water ingress. It packs a 480mAh battery, which the company claims, can last up to 15 days on a single charge with typical usage.

The smartwatch measures 46.3×46.3x 11.4mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 51.8g. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS.

Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded

Further, Honor also announced the expansion of the availability of the Honor Pad V9 to the global markets. The Honor Pad V9 price is set at EUR 449.90 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The tablet carries similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart, which has been available since last year.

Honor Pad V9

Honor Pad V9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1840x2800 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Honor Watch 5 Ultra, Honor Watch 5 Ultra Price, Honor Watch 5 Ultra Specifications, Honor Watch 5 Ultra Launch, Honor Buds Open, Honor Pad V9, Honor, MWC, MWC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft to Shut Down Skype in May Following Emergence of Microsoft Teams
Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra First Impressions
Honor Watch 5 Ultra With ECG Tracking Unveiled at MWC 2025; Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: See Prices
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 to Launch in India on This Date
  3. HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Launched: See Price
  5. Microsoft to Shut Down Skype in May to Prioritise Teams App
  6. HMD Amped Buds With Qi2 Wireless Charging Case Launched at MWC 2025
  7. Ola Electric Said to Cut Over a Thousand Jobs to Stem Losses
  8. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges to $92,000 Following Donald Trump's Strategic Crypto Reserve Announcement
  2. Ola Electric Said to Cut Over a Thousand Jobs to Stem Losses
  3. UK Launches Investigation into TikTok, Reddit Over Children's Personal Data Practices
  4. Honor Earbuds Open With AI-Backed Features, Up to 22 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  5. Honor Watch 5 Ultra With ECG Tracking Unveiled at MWC 2025; Honor Pad V9 Availability Expanded
  6. Microsoft to Shut Down Skype in May Following Emergence of Microsoft Teams
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 India Launch Confirmed for March 11
  8. Xiaomi 15 Series Gets Google Gemini Integration; HyperOS 2.0 Global Rollout Timeline Revealed
  9. HMD Amped Buds With Qi2 Wireless Charging Case, IP54 Rating Launched at MWC 2025
  10. HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music at MWC 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »