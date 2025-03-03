Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra First Impressions

Xiaomi has pulled the curtains from its all-new 15 series ahead of MWC 2025, which kicks off in Barcelona on Monday. The latest 15 series comprises the compact Xiaomi 15, the successor to the 14 and the big boy, 15 Ultra - the company's 'pinnacle' camera smartphone. As expected, both the phones come with Leica-tuned cameras. The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica for imagery technology has entered its fourth year, and we hope to see more camera-focused premium smartphones in the future. So far, companies have developed 21 products jointly covering five regions and 100 countries.

We do not know the India pricing yet and will have to wait until March 11, when Xiaomi reveals prices for the 15 series. In Europe, the Xiaomi 15 starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 91,000), and the 15 Ultra price is set at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000). Considering these are successors to the 14 series, we expect both these phones to be available in more or less the same ballpark figure.

Xiaomi 15: Brings Snapdragon Elite SoC to a compact form factor

Xiaomi 15 brings back the familiar compact form factor from its predecessor, Xiaomi 14. And, mind you, that's one of the biggest highlights of the 15. The form factor is such that you can hold it easily in just one hand, and it's incredibly light, as it weighs under 200 grams and measures 8.08mm thick. It sports an aerospace-grade aluminium frame that wraps around the Xiaomi 15. The smooth edges sit well in your palms, giving an incredible hand feel, and a unibody design adds to the overall character of the compact device. The camera deco is again something that will remind you of the 14. The weight distribution is also balanced, but more on that as I spend more time with the device.

Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with 3200nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate

It gets the proper suite of features you expect from a modern-day flagship, including an IP68 rating. The 15 comes in three subtle colours this year - Black, Green, and White. I got the White one which looks elegant. The 6.36-inch screen with ultra-thin bezels offers more screen space, and it looked bright enough in the limited time I spent with the 15. The Xiaomi 15 finally gets the Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which seemed snappy in my initial use. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite powers it, so we can expect it to offer flagship-grade performance credentials. However, I will reserve any verdict regarding display and performance for the review.



Xiaomi 15 main camera samples (tap to expand)

The camera is one of the highlights of the Xiaomi 15, and it sports a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 image sensor with f/1.62 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel 60mm floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 115-degree field of view. The camera app is the same as last year, with updates like an all-new Sunset Portrait mode added this year, which looked interesting during the keynote announcement. The initial camera test gave me some amazing-looking shots.

At the front, there's the 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The battery department probably has the biggest update as it packs a bigger battery than its predecessor, 14. The 15 packs a 5240mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support. A more in-depth take on the camera and battery in our review.

It packs a 5240mAh battery

Of course, we are in 2025 and won't have a product launch event without AI. Xiaomi 15 packs a suite of AI features, which I will break down in my review. The best news is that Google Gemini comes integrated with Xiaomi 15, which expands the horizon for users. There's Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 onboard.

Overall, the Xiaomi 15 looks like a great upgrade over the Xiaomi 14, but we will reserve our verdict for the review, so stay tuned.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Camera Beast

Now, jumping to the beast of a device - Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a smartphone built for professional photographers. Yes, consider this one going up against the likes of Vivo X200 Pro. The 14 Ultra was the first Ultra device from Xiaomi that went global, and now, the 15 Ultra is its successor this year. The company's intentions are clear: not to miss the ultra-premium audience.

It comes in a single 16GB and 512GB storage model

Starting with the design, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's colour and design are inspired by the traditional professional camera and use materials like aerospace-grade glass fibre. It has small elements like an Ultra watermark just above the camera housing. The camera deco has been integrated into the back of the device, giving it a more seamless look and feel.

Compared to the 14 Ultra, the 15 Ultra rear camera housing is bigger, and the phone comes in Silver Chrome, White, and Black colours. I got the Silver Chrome, which feels like the best colour variant this year. The phone gets an IP68 rating.

It features a 6.73-inch WQHD AMOLED display with 3200nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 522PPI pixel density

Xiaomi 15 Ultra has four-sided symmetrical curved glass for a more comfortable in-hand feel. At 229 grams, the phone is on the heavier side. It features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 3200nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. In my limited time with the device, this is among the best displays I have ever seen on any Xiaomi phone. But I will reserve that submission until I can test the phone more. The hand feel of the smartphone is solid, and I was more comfortable using it without snapping a case on top. The 15 Ultra will come in a single 16GB and 512GB storage variant in India. With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood, the 15 Ultra joins the elite club of flagship phones for performance credentials. In my initial time, the phone handled almost everything smoothly and quickly opened apps. The multitasking worked like a breeze. For the battery department, Xiaomi has fitted in a 5410mAh battery and supports 90W HyperCharge wired and 80W wireless HyperCharge. Again, I will reserve my verdict for our review.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra main camera samples (tap to expand)

Now, the fun part comes - cameras! It has a four-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Of course, the 15 Ultra has a regular suite of Leica styles that enhance the overall experience. This one also gets the 1-inch sensor and f/1.63 aperture. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera. In my limited time with the device, the 15 Ultra looks like a fantastic successor to the 14 Ultra in terms of camera upgrades. But I will be able to break it down more in my review.

It also runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It has a suite of AI features onboard, which I will test and detail in my review, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: Xiaomi India sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Barcelona.