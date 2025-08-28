Technology News
Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Launched With ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 offers up to 24dB of active noise cancellation with three modes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 is sold in Black and White colour options

  • Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers
  • The TWS headset has an IP54 dust and water resistant rating
  • The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 earbud has a 41mAh battery
Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 has been launched in the UK. The TWS headset offers up to 24dB active noise cancellation (ANC) with three modes. It is the first in the Huawei SE line to offer support for noise cancellation support. It is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours, which also includes the charging case. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The headset has an ergonomic in-ear design, which is based on 10,000+ ear canal studies. according to Honor. 

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Price, Colour Options

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 price is set at GBP 59.99 (roughly Rs. 7,100) in the UK. It is sold in the country via the official website in Black and White colourways.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Specifications, Features

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and the headset supports up to 24dB ANC with general, cosy and ultra modes. The headset also features a three-mic system for environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls. It has a standard 20Hz–20kHz frequency response range.

The company says the in-ear FreeBuds SE 4 were built using data from over 10,000 ear canals, with Huawei also providing three ear tip size options to improve comfort. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and features proximity pairing on Huawei devices. The headsets support touch gestures for controlling music, calls, and voice assistants, and are rated IP54 for protection against dust and splashes.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 earbud has a 41mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh cell. With ANC disabled, together with the case, it is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 50 hours. The earphones can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, according to the company. With ANC enabled, the headset can offer up to 35 hours of total playback time with the case. Each earbud weighs 4.3g, and with the case, it weighs 36g.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
