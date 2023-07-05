Technology News
iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Lossless Audio Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds are priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 14:04 IST
iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Lossless Audio Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds is offered in Legendary (white) and Track (black) colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds offers up to 42 hours of battery life
  • The earbuds come with a 12.2mm driver unit
  • iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds come with an IP54 rating

iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds have been launched on Tuesday in China. The company also unveiled the iQoo 11S powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the same day. iQoo announced special offers for customers who plan to buy the newly-introduced TWS 1 Earbuds alongside the new handset. The earbuds are said to offer a superior sound quality over its peers and predecessor and along with a significantly longer battery life. The wearables will also be offered in a limited edition design.

iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds price, availability

Offered in a Track and a Legendary edition, the iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds are available for sale only in China. Pre-orders for the Track version started on July 4 and will go on sale on July 10 at a regular listed price of CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500). At launch, it will be offered at a special price of CNY 369 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and if purchased alongside the iQoo 11S, which was also introduced alongside the earbuds, the price of the unit will be marked at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400).

The availability of the Legendary version of the earbuds, with white buds and a white case with the brand colours - red, black, and blue stripes running along the centre of the case, is limited to 10,000 units. The sale for this variant will start on July 21 and will last till the stock lasts. It will be listed at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,500).

iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds specifications, features

The newly introduced iQoo TWS 1 earbuds come with a half-in-ear design for user comfort. They feature a 12.2mm ultra-wideband driver, that is said to have a response range starting from 5Hz to 40kHz and offer a 3D panoramic audio experience. It also claims to provide high-quality monster sound gaming effects.

iQoo's new earbuds support up to 1200kbps of aptX adaptive and lossless audio. iQoo claims that this is the first-ever lossless sound quality supported wireless earbuds. Certified by Qualcomm surround sound, the iQoo TWS 1 earbuds offer 49dB ultra-wideband noise reduction. The smart wearables are also tuned by Golden Ears Lab and claim to have a minimal link delay.

Each earbud packs a 50mAh battery and the case comes with a 420mAh cell and a USB Type-C charging port. The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds can offer a battery life of up to 42 hours with the charging case and the noise reduction feature disabled.

However, with the noise reduction feature turned on, the total battery life offered by the iQoo TWS 1 is up to 20 hours. The earbuds are equipped with touch control and voice control commands. They come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iQoo TWS 1 earbuds also offer dual connection, Find My earbuds, and support for the Jovi app. The wearables are considerably lightweight with each bud weighing about 4.98 grams.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO TWS 1 Earbuds Earphones

iQOO TWS 1 Earbuds Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds launch, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Nokia 110 4G, Nokia 110 2G With Inbuilt UPI App, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Kajol, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Do Patti' Announced by Netflix, No Release Date Yet
iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds With Lossless Audio Support Launched: Price, Specifications
